Holdrege area families with teenagers adjusting to life in pandemic

“It was really nice just concentrating on calving things and getting things done. It was nice having the girls here for extra help. There were great benefits for our family to concentrate more on what is going on inside the family, being able to work together more,” Kim said.

The ranch and being outdoors provided a sense of normalcy and bonding time for the Fords.

“I was personally very thankful for that, and the girls had that, too. Life wasn’t as abnormal for us. We could still go about our work,” Kim said.

As teachers at Holdrege Public Schools, Jeff and Teresa Moore both found themselves working from home while their children, Maddie, a 2020 senior, and Jaren, a freshman this year, attended school virtually.

“We really did make the kids stay home because it was so unknown. Last spring I would say we were pretty tight with the kids as far as where they could go and really not let them go out too much. Jaren has a really good group of friends, and their parents were equally as cautious,” Teresa said.