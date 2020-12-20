Holdrege area families with teenagers adjusting to life in pandemic

HOLDREGE — For the first time in a while, Kim and Scott Ford’s daughters were excited to head back to school this fall and grateful to finish the semester as area schools break for the holidays.
When Bertrand Community Schools closed March 15, the couple’s oldest daughter, Johanna, was expecting to have a nice two-week break from school.
“Then it turned into four weeks and six weeks. I started realizing I was taking things for granted,” Johanna said about not being able to attend school or keep her normal routine.
As the pandemic continues to loom, parents like the Fords of Bertrand and Jeff and Teresa Moore of Holdrege have had to navigate ways to keep their teenagers safe while trying to maintain some normalcy in their lives.
The Beginning
Before the pandemic struck the area, Johanna often would go shopping or out to eat with her friends in Kearney and Holdrege or have movie nights. Things took a drastic change in March.
“In the spring when things first came down, we pretty well really locked down and didn’t go anywhere. We all just kind of stayed home,” said Kim Ford, Johanna’s mom.
Although the family locked down with much of the rest of the world, they were far from idle. The Fords own Cross Diamond Cattle Ranch, and spring is a busy time on the ranch.
“It was really nice just concentrating on calving things and getting things done. It was nice having the girls here for extra help. There were great benefits for our family to concentrate more on what is going on inside the family, being able to work together more,” Kim said.
The ranch and being outdoors provided a sense of normalcy and bonding time for the Fords.
“I was personally very thankful for that, and the girls had that, too. Life wasn’t as abnormal for us. We could still go about our work,” Kim said.
As teachers at Holdrege Public Schools, Jeff and Teresa Moore both found themselves working from home while their children, Maddie, a 2020 senior, and Jaren, a freshman this year, attended school virtually.
“We really did make the kids stay home because it was so unknown. Last spring I would say we were pretty tight with the kids as far as where they could go and really not let them go out too much. Jaren has a really good group of friends, and their parents were equally as cautious,” Teresa said.
Not being able to celebrate the end of their daughter’s high school career was another difficult hurdle the Moores had to overcome. As an active member in FFA and speech, Maddie wasn’t able to receive her state FFA degree at the ceremony in Lincoln, and she didn’t have the opportunity to compete in district or state speech.
“You have this dream of all these lasts you get to do with your child. She is my oldest so it was tough,” Teresa said. “She handled it very, very well. She was ready to be done with high school.”
Spending so much time at home also provided time for the Moores to complete home projects and spend time as a family.
“We painted some rooms of the house so that was kind of fun. It’s stuff we don’t ever do, and you’re so busy running. It was good for us as a family especially with Maddie getting ready to leave (for college) and moving four hours away,” Theresa said.
Support Local Journalism
The teens may have had ample amount of time with their family, but that didn’t stop them from finding ways to connect with friends. Technology proved to be helpful in this endeavor. Johanna often used text messaging and Snapchat to stay in touch with friends, while Jaren would Snapchat or play video games online.
Johanna said, “I missed my friends a lot. It didn’t really take a toll on my friendships. I think it brought us closer, and we really enjoyed each other’s company and we didn’t want to go that long without seeing each other.”
A new normal
As the weeks turned into months, Kim began noticing the effect isolation had on her daughters.
“I really did realize how that was affecting them and how much they did miss their friends and how important that interaction is. They were really missing that,” said Ford.
In May and June, Kim and Scott began to allow their kids to see their friends. Johanna also worked at Oasis Gardens in Loomis in the spring, a work experience she wouldn’t have had if she had been in school.
The Moores also began to allow their kids to resume sleepovers with friends, and Jaren participated in baseball, football workouts and worked for Green Landscapes during the summer.
When in-person school became a reality this fall, both families were ecstatic to return to their brick-and-mortar facilities.
“I think there was more excitement for school starting this year than I have seen in a long time. It was a deep appreciation of getting back that routine and appreciation for learning and have more normal learning,” Kim said.
Masks were required at Holdrege Public Schools since reopening, and masks also are required at Bertrand Community Schools. Jaren originally balked at the idea of wearing a mask all day, but it was worth it to be back in school and around friends.
School activities have helped both Johanna and Jaren stay busy and socialize with their friends. Both participate in sports as well as FFA, 4-H and church youth groups. The busyness is a welcome change to months spent at home.
“I’m extremely busy. I had a week that I didn’t get home before 9 o’clock. Compared to staying home for two months, it’s a lot better. I missed it. I missed my friends,” Johanna said.
“I do appreciate how the schools are making such an effort to have those extracurricular activities this year. It would be so much easier to throw your hands in the air and say, ‘This is really impossible.’ I just really do appreciate the dedication that it takes to keep the school doors open,” Kim said.
As COVID cases began to increase this fall, the Moores began to limit Jaren from staying overnight with friends and only hanging out with friends in small groups not only for health reasons but also because of their careers as teachers.
“If we were both out with COVID, that would take two subs to fill our positions. We have to be extra careful,” Teresa explained. “Jaren has been very understanding about that. He may not like it all the time, but he understands. I’m grateful for that.”
Both families are looking forward to a time when COVID is a thing of the past, but effects of the pandemic have seeped into even the simplest parts of life.
“It’s crazy because I will be watching TV, and I will just see people without masks. I will be like, ‘What are you doing? You need to wear a mask!’” Johanna said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.