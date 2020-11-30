Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce hosting first annual Let it Glow holiday light competition

HOLDREGE — Every holiday season, brothers Scott and Tracy Thorell have a playful competition with their Christmas lights in Loomis.

Tracy changes up the holiday decor each year by adding more lights and music, but his wife, Tabatha, admits it’s hard to compete with Scott.

“His brother, it’s amazing. He puts up triple, quadruple what we do. It’s kind of a joke. Tracy is like, ‘I can’t compete with that,’” said Tabatha. “Ours is different in the sense we have greenery and music. We are more of a classic look.”

The Thorells will be able to take part in an actual competition during the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Let it Glow holiday light competition. The chamber wanted to arrange an event families could enjoy while social distancing.

“A lot of things are getting canceled, and no one is able to get out and go do things. This has been a tradition for my family, grab a hot chocolate and drive around to look at Christmas lights,” said Chamber Executive Director Jessica Kraus.

