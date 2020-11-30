Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce hosting first annual Let it Glow holiday light competition

HOLDREGE — Every holiday season, brothers Scott and Tracy Thorell have a playful competition with their Christmas lights in Loomis.
Tracy changes up the holiday decor each year by adding more lights and music, but his wife, Tabatha, admits it’s hard to compete with Scott.
“His brother, it’s amazing. He puts up triple, quadruple what we do. It’s kind of a joke. Tracy is like, ‘I can’t compete with that,’” said Tabatha. “Ours is different in the sense we have greenery and music. We are more of a classic look.”
The Thorells will be able to take part in an actual competition during the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Let it Glow holiday light competition. The chamber wanted to arrange an event families could enjoy while social distancing.
“A lot of things are getting canceled, and no one is able to get out and go do things. This has been a tradition for my family, grab a hot chocolate and drive around to look at Christmas lights,” said Chamber Executive Director Jessica Kraus.
Support Local Journalism
There are several different categories for people to vote on including best inflatables, best nativity scene, people’s choice, worth the drive, Best of Holdrege, Best of Loomis, Best of Bertrand, Best of Atlanta, Best of Funk and best business. Participants can register online at the Holdrege Area Chamber Of Commerce website, and the registration deadline is Dec. 2. Registered homes and businesses must be decorated by Dec. 6. Maps of all the participants can be downloaded on the chamber’s website or picked up at the chamber office. Participating homes will have a yard sign with a number, and votes can be submitted online.
Kraus hopes the competition will bring people into the area to see the holiday displays and see what the communities have to offer.
“I’m excited to see how competitive people are getting. I’m excited to see more downtown businesses decorate their storefronts. It looks great for the community as a whole,” she said.
The competition adds an extra layer of intensity for the Thorells, but their hopes is others will take part in spreading the holiday cheer by decorating their homes and businesses.
“(Tracy) just wants the Christmas joy to be spread. He likes this competition because he hopes other people will step up and bring joy to this community,” Tabatha said. “It brings us a lot of joy to pull up to the house and see the lights. It’s a little bit of happiness when the world is looking a little bit bleak.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.