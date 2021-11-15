Holdrege agency buys building as space for 12-step recovery programs

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally appeared in the Phelps County Development Corporation’s October Business Journal.
HOLDREGE — Recent increases in construction prices forced a Holdrege nonprofit to reconsider its plans to build a support center for 12-step recovery programs.
Instead of building new, the South Central Area Recovery board of directors purchased a building in downtown Holdrege in December 2020. This purchase decision is more cost-effective and provides more usable space.
“We felt like this was a great opportunity to keep downtown Holdrege in play,” SCAR board member Dean Lynch said.
The former Corner Nugget building at 307 East Ave. offers the nonprofit organization more than 7,500 square feet of space to host support group meetings of any kind. Currently, about 40 people meet in the space each week for groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon and Narcotics Anonymous.
The new building creates a central and consistent location for meetings that had been hosted in church basements and other locations for decades.
But, SCAR sees much more potential for its new space.
“Our vision is for this building to be open for anyone who needs support,” Lynch said.
SCAR plans to allow community groups to conduct meetings or groups at the new location. Groups such as cancer survivors, those suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia, gambling or eating addictions, or mental illnesses of any kind also could meet at the facility.
The building is a block off the busy Fourth Avenue and offers a discreet back entrance to allow anonymity if desired and plenty of parking. The downtown location offers enough visibility to increase awareness of SCAR’s services yet it’s not too visible to deter those needing confidential support.
PCDC awarded SCAR a $10,000 GO! DREAM Exterior Remediation grant to help replace a leaking roof this past summer, and the group has plans for further improvements that could happen this winter.
Board member Gayleen Maurer said the plan is to upgrade the front entrance with brick, fresh paint and a new sign and install smaller windows to help with efficiency and to blend in well with the other remodeled buildings downtown. Inside, SCAR is planning a major renovation to create six meetings rooms (with two being able to be opened up into one large meeting room), two counseling rooms, a bathroom remodel and a kitchen/coffee area.
SCAR is participating Nov. 18 in Phelps County Community Foundation’s give2GROW. Donations can be made online at www.give2growphelps.org, by mail, drop-off or to Phelps County banks. For more information on how to give, visit www.give2growphelps.org or call PCCF at 308-995-6847.