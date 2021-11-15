Holdrege agency buys building as space for 12-step recovery programs

SCAR plans to allow community groups to conduct meetings or groups at the new location. Groups such as cancer survivors, those suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia, gambling or eating addictions, or mental illnesses of any kind also could meet at the facility.

The building is a block off the busy Fourth Avenue and offers a discreet back entrance to allow anonymity if desired and plenty of parking. The downtown location offers enough visibility to increase awareness of SCAR’s services yet it’s not too visible to deter those needing confidential support.

PCDC awarded SCAR a $10,000 GO! DREAM Exterior Remediation grant to help replace a leaking roof this past summer, and the group has plans for further improvements that could happen this winter.

Board member Gayleen Maurer said the plan is to upgrade the front entrance with brick, fresh paint and a new sign and install smaller windows to help with efficiency and to blend in well with the other remodeled buildings downtown. Inside, SCAR is planning a major renovation to create six meetings rooms (with two being able to be opened up into one large meeting room), two counseling rooms, a bathroom remodel and a kitchen/coffee area.