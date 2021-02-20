Hoffs new Johnson Lake cabin continues the 'come one, come all' family tradition

The Hoffs have continued the “come one, come all” tradition with their new cabin, which accommodates 33 lake lovers with an assortment of sleeping quarters, a pair of laundry rooms, three bathrooms and a large kitchen and dining area.

“It was a pleasure working with Midwest Elite, and I really mean that,” said Susan Hoff about selecting the Kearney company to build their new family getaway.

The cabin’s main floor encompasses 1,606 square feet, with another 1,606 in the basement. There are five bedrooms, but other than the master suite, most other rooms are decked out with bunk beds to maximize sleeping capacity.

A single hallway on the ground floor extends from the main room on the east to the two-car garage on the west end of the cabin. The basement floor plan is a near copy of the main level. The emphasis was maximizing space, Susan said.

Susan and Neal said another important design element was maximizing fun time while minimizing the effort necessary for a family outing to Johnson Lake.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two laundry rooms allow the Hoffs to do the wash at the lake and store it in closets and dressers rather than carting home all the dirty clothes and then carting them back to the lake.