Hoffs new Johnson Lake cabin continues the 'come one, come all' family tradition

JOHNSON LAKE — When Midwest Elite Contracting took on its first project at Johnson Lake last year, Austin Gardine said he was warned the work probably would not be Midwest Elite’s last contract at the popular recreation spot.
“On our first project, we were told, ‘If you do this right you’ll never leave,’” Gardine said.
The warning turned out to be true.
Midwest Elite’s reward for doing well has been to do more of the same.
Recently they completed Midwest Elite’s third project, an addition to a lake home on the north side of Johnson Lake that will include extra garage and living space.
An earlier project — Midwest Elite’s second at the lake — was completed prior to Memorial Day 2020.
That work involved helping a growing family to continue enjoying the lake with a new build designed with lots of living and sleeping space and an emphasis on low maintenance.
The new “cabin” for Susan and Neal Hoff of Hastings involved demolishing the family’s first cabin at Johnson Lake.
Built in the 1940s, the 24-foot by 24-foot structure was among the earliest cabins and enjoyed a view of Johnson Lake and Kangaroo Island from the southwest. It could sleep 14 or more on 10 beds and a pair of fold-out couches.
The Hoffs have continued the “come one, come all” tradition with their new cabin, which accommodates 33 lake lovers with an assortment of sleeping quarters, a pair of laundry rooms, three bathrooms and a large kitchen and dining area.
“It was a pleasure working with Midwest Elite, and I really mean that,” said Susan Hoff about selecting the Kearney company to build their new family getaway.
The cabin’s main floor encompasses 1,606 square feet, with another 1,606 in the basement. There are five bedrooms, but other than the master suite, most other rooms are decked out with bunk beds to maximize sleeping capacity.
A single hallway on the ground floor extends from the main room on the east to the two-car garage on the west end of the cabin. The basement floor plan is a near copy of the main level. The emphasis was maximizing space, Susan said.
Susan and Neal said another important design element was maximizing fun time while minimizing the effort necessary for a family outing to Johnson Lake.
The two laundry rooms allow the Hoffs to do the wash at the lake and store it in closets and dressers rather than carting home all the dirty clothes and then carting them back to the lake.
Gardine and Midwest Elite designer Josh Griffith employed an assortment of high durability and low- maintenance products and materials in the design. Quality windows, doors, shingles and siding won’t need attention for years. Similarly, the shaded deck is built with composite planks.
The durable vinyl flooring on the main level and in the basement resists wear and tear indoors while camouflaging any sand that creeps into the cabin.
Much of the decor has nautical or fishing themes.
A colorful painting of the Hoff family’s legendary fishing boat, the “Yellow Submarine,” commands one of the living room’s walls. Ready for its next excursion, the venerable yellow-hulled boat sits aside a sleek modern ski boat in the cabin’s three-car garage.
The lake side of the cabin has picture windows that allow uninterrupted views of the water and wildlife. The shaded porch has deck furniture and a porch swing that encourage relaxing and sharing time outside. A winding sidewalk, with a few bricks salvaged from the 1940s cabin, leads to a fire pit near the rip-rap shoreline.
Including a basement in the new Hoff cabin required working with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District to ensure the basement would be at an acceptable elevation to avoid flooding. A drainage/sump system also was required.
Gardine said taking on projects around Johnson Lake is just part of Midwest Elite’s work load. Now housed at 3803 Second Ave., the company started in 2014 with remodel projects. In 2020, the company diversified and now includes Midwest Elite Roofing and Midwest Elite Kitchen & Bath. Gardine said his company has purchased land in east Kearney for an office, shop and warehouse.
“There will be more to come in 2021. Keep watching for more updates,” said Gardine. “We’ve been at a pretty steady pace with new projects.”
Recently Midwest has worked on a face-lift at The Regency, some commercial remodels, and houses in Kearney, Holdrege and Johnson Lake.
Gardine and Griffith said one of Midwest Elite’s advantages is its ability to provide 3-D walk-throughs. They help customers see how floor plans translate into living spaces or commercial areas.
Midwest’s design services were an aid with the Hoff project, Neal and Susan said. They’re pleased that a fourth generation of the family now can fall in love with Johnson Lake.
“We like having everyone at the cabin,” Neal said. “We’ll never sell it, and someday it will belong to our children.”