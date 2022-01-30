Hobbling around, but not broken

I should have known it was too good to be true. When I smacked down hard on black ice in an Indiana parking lot Jan. 3, I didn’t think I could get up, but I did. My left knee throbbed for the entire 800-mile drive back to Kearney. It never got worse, so I kept it elevated and applied some ice and assumed it would heal on its own.

I was wrong.

Ten days later, an X-ray revealed no broken bones, but Monday, finally, an MRI diagnosed a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in my knee. It’s behind the kneecap, hiding from the prying eyes of an X-ray.

I’m now outfitted with a padded contraption that wraps around my left leg like a hot dog bun. It runs from my thigh down to my ankle. It comes with four long, dangling Velco-tipped straps that click together. I then tighten them and nestle the Velcro to them, but those straps tangle with each other like fidgety preschoolers. Finally, this gadget has two round gauges that look like an old furnace thermostat, but the doctor told me to ignore those right now.

I was fitted with this brace on an exam table. “Get it extra tight up there on your thigh. Your thigh loses two inches around when you stand up,” the doctor said.