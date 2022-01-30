Hobbling around, but not broken

I should have known it was too good to be true. When I smacked down hard on black ice in an Indiana parking lot Jan. 3, I didn’t think I could get up, but I did. My left knee throbbed for the entire 800-mile drive back to Kearney. It never got worse, so I kept it elevated and applied some ice and assumed it would heal on its own.
I was wrong.
Ten days later, an X-ray revealed no broken bones, but Monday, finally, an MRI diagnosed a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in my knee. It’s behind the kneecap, hiding from the prying eyes of an X-ray.
I’m now outfitted with a padded contraption that wraps around my left leg like a hot dog bun. It runs from my thigh down to my ankle. It comes with four long, dangling Velco-tipped straps that click together. I then tighten them and nestle the Velcro to them, but those straps tangle with each other like fidgety preschoolers. Finally, this gadget has two round gauges that look like an old furnace thermostat, but the doctor told me to ignore those right now.
I was fitted with this brace on an exam table. “Get it extra tight up there on your thigh. Your thigh loses two inches around when you stand up,” the doctor said.
After tugging so hard that I threatened my blood flow, I gingerly descended from the table and hobbled out to my car, but I couldn’t climb in. I couldn’t squeeze my unbendable, locked-in-place braced left leg into the car. I finally unbuckled all those straps and took the darn thing off.
Instead of driving home, I drove to my car dealer to see if he could move the driver’s seat farther back to allow me to cram my braced leg in, but he couldn’t, so I drove home with that brace on the front seat. I shoveled my leg back into it when I got home.
Tuesday, I drove to work with that brace on my car seat. I put it on in the lunch room, then limped to my desk. A slug moves faster than I did.
Within the first hour, my leg kept falling asleep, so I hobbled back to the circulation department and found an empty box, set it under my desk and propped my leg up on it, but my leg still grew drowsy and dozed off.
Meanwhile, I suspect these flaps and Velcro are meant to prevent this brace from loosening as I limp, but they don’t cooperate.
I will spare you the details of using the restroom with my immobile leg poked out straight as a branding iron.
When I got home Tuesday evening, I kept thinking I could slip my immobility off like I did my coat, but I was wrong. It wouldn’t budge. I will lug my battered knee around 24 hours a day for the next 42 to 56 days. This was day two.
Wednesday, I did manage to get my braced leg into the car. I slid way over practically to North Platte in the driver’s seat and raised my immobile leg and swung it clumsily under the dashboard. But it loosened the brace, so I sparred with those Velcro straps all over again.
Thursday morning, I raised the white flag and started working from home.
It could be worse. Wednesday morning as I scraped ice off my windshield, I encountered a friend who has lost two relatives to COVID-19 in the past three weeks. I have another friend whose wife has a rare, painful impacted nerve in her neck. I realized humbly that my malady could be a lot worse.
Quiet blessings have sprouted, too. Friends have dropped off walkers and brought me groceries, and the brace has finally erased the pain I’d suffered ever since I crumpled on that ice. I have books to read, jigsaw puzzles to solve and NFL playoff games to enjoy on Sunday.
Four years ago, I survived three weeks with my mouth sewn shut after a benign tumor was removed from my lip. Compared to that, this should be easy.