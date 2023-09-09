KEARNEY — Sara Gensler hesitated to move to Kearney from Gretna in 2020 unless she and her husband Scott could live in a historic home. “I love old houses,” she said.

She and Scott — an assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Nebraska at Kearney — found a house in the Pioneer Neighborhood that had been built in 1885 and happily settled in.

Now a board member of the Pioneer Neighborhood Association, Gensler is the mastermind behind Footsteps From the Past, a guided walking tour of the exteriors of four historic homes in the Pioneer neighborhood.

The hour-long tour starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at The Kearney Woman’s Club at 723 W. 22nd St. At each home, guests will hear about 10 minutes of fascinating facts about its past.

Will Stoutamire, assistant professor of history at UNK, will lead the tour and offer commentary, too.

The historic Pioneer Neighborhood is bordered by Second Avenue on the east, West 25th Street on the north, the UP railroad tracks to the south and West 15th Street to the west.

The event is free. No reservations are required, but donations will be appreciated.

Gensler’s idea

Gensler’s house was on the annual HelpCare Clinic's Holiday Home Tour last December, and “I wanted to expand on it, but on a smaller scale,” she said.

“This area is fascinating. So many college professors lived here, and the junior high school football field was right over here on West 21st Street,” she added.

Last February, she took the porch tour idea to the Pioneer Neighborhood Association, which embraced it. She also suggested it to Broc Anderson, community engagement director at the Buffalo County Historical Society's Trails & Rails Museum, which has arranged Kearney’s Sesquicentennial events this year. He was happy to get the museum behind it, too.

With Pioneer Neighborhood homeowners open to participating, the tour was off and running.

Haeberle home

As of Wednesday, Mary Haeberle had prepared more than two typewritten pages of stories to tell the crowd about her home at 721 W. 21st St. She and her now-deceased husband John moved in in 1969.

She has lived in her home for 54 years, but she can still rattle off names of former neighbors and their children, her bridge games, and the neighbor who was murdered somewhere in town “on a dark, rainy Monday night” in the early 1970s. “He just disappeared,” she said.

Charles B. Vanderwerker built the house for Charles and Mary Kibler, who moved in in 1919. In 1935, John’s parents, Harold and Ruth Haeberle, purchased it for $7,000. They bought the draperies and carpet for another $500.

John and Mary married in 1957 between their junior and senior years of college and returned home to Kearney after John completed pharmacy school. Eventually, they moved to a small house just north of John’s parents at 722 W. 22nd St.

In 1969, when Harold and Ruth were ready to retire, they simply traded homes with Mary and John. “They wanted to move to a smaller house,” Haeberle said. She and John raised three children in the large white house. John passed away nine years ago, but she’s still there.

She remembers the old Union Pacific engine that sat unfenced in Pioneer Park. “When they put the fence around it, that took all the fun out of it,” she said. It’s now displayed at the Trails & Rails Museum.

During the polio epidemic in the late 40s, her husband John, then a child, got polio and was quarantined at his father’s Central Avenue drugstore until he recovered. ”He ate and slept there,” Haeberle said.

During World War II, soldiers lived at the air base just east of Kearney, but their spouses would come to town on weekends, so her in-laws allowed couples to stay in their basement. “The gas stove they had in their basement still works,” Haeberle, a retired secretary at the old Central Elementary School, said.

She also remembers the day in the 1970s when seven diseased elm trees were removed from her front yard. “That day I’d hired an artist to do a drawing of the house for John’s birthday. He sat across the street drawing while they took down the trees,” she said.

Bats in the cupola

Fascinating tales will be shared at the Kearney Woman’s Club house at 723 W. 22nd St., where the tour begins.

Wallace and Susanne Downing lived there until the late 1920s. It has been the home of the KWC for 93 years and is on the National Register of Historic Places. “It has bats in the cupola,” Gensler said.

Third on the tour will be the Lillyman house at 421 W. 21st St. It was built between 1906-09. In 1910, the Smith family sold it to the Matz family for $10,000. Nine months later, the Matz family sold it back to the Smiths for $8,000. “Lots of houses were sold back and forth,” Gensler said.

The Lillymans purchased it eight years ago. Guests can see its inviting veranda and hear about its two staircases, three stories and 10-foot high ceilings. John Lillyman, an architect and an artist, painted scenes from Pioneer Park and the houses for Saturday's tour posters.

The last on the tour will be the Craftsman home owned by Katie and Patrick Moore at 2205 Fifth Ave. Years ago, Leroy and Emma Bodinson raised their grandchildren there. The Moores will talk about “the blood, sweat and tears that goes into preserving an old home,” Gensler said.

She knows all about that. In one front room she has stripped off four layers of wallpaper. She loves uncovering the past, not only in her house, but in the Pioneer neighborhood, too. She is eager to share it with Kearney next Saturday.