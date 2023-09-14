KEARNEY — A history-making return of the Pawnee to Fort Kearny will be celebrated Oct. 7 at “Share the History, Share the Harvest” at Fort Kearny State Historical Park and the Fort Kearny State Recreation Area.

The focus will be a “long-overdue” recognition of the Pawnee Scouts’ U.S. military service at Fort Kearny from 1864-1871, according to organizers. Overall, an estimated 1,000 Pawnees served as military allies to the U.S. from 1864-1877.

“It will be an honor to visit with descendants of Pawnee Scouts who served at Fort Kearny,” Fort Kearny State Park Superintendent Gene Hunt said.

There also will be a celebration of the 2023 harvest of Pawnee crops and the 20th anniversary of the Pawnee Seed Preservation Society, a partnership between Nebraska growers and the Pawnee in Oklahoma to restore more than 20 Pawnee corn varieties.

The event is part of Kearney’s 150th anniversary celebration, in conjunction with the Buffalo County Historical Society. Also notable, 2023 is the 175th anniversary of the construction of Fort Kearny at the current site along the Platte River southeast of the city.

Oct. 7 events will start with history re-enactors, activities and displays at the historical park from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lunch will be available at the state recreation area starting at noon. From 1-5 p.m., visitors can attend the recognition of Pawnee Scouts and visit displays of Pawnee heritage crops.

Pawnee singers, drummers and dancers will help attendees learn about Pawnee culture.

There is no admission fee, but a Nebraska State Park entry permit is required at both sites. The historical park and SRA are one mile apart on Highway 50A. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

For more information, visit VisitKearny.org or call 308-865-5305.