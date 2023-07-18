KEARNEY — In the early 1890s, Kearney envisioned itself as the next Minneapolis. It had electricity, a trolley, ornate buildings and a vibrant downtown.

It also had a brothel, along with one the nation’s first Black baseball players, Bud Fowler, who’s now enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown, N.Y.

Nathan Tye, assistant professor of history at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, told juicy tales of the past in “An Interview, a Brothel and a Baseball Great: Three Tales of Turn-of-the-Century Kearney,” at the Kearney Public Library July 12.

“They were really great times. We had the Midway Hotel, the old Buffalo County Courthouse and beautiful homes. The first floor of the Frank Museum tells us a lot about the possibility and the hope, but eventually the boom busts in 1891,” he said to a packed room.

Two years later, during the Panic of 1893, the silver market collapsed. The Franks lost money and fled town.

“For years after that, fine houses could be rented for nothing except paying the taxes,” he said. "A drought in 1894 was so severe that trainloads of food and grain were sent into the state.”

The collapse devastated Kearney’s economy, too. Apathy set in. “People were dazed by disaster,” he added.

But not everyone.

Madam Maude

Maude Gebhart operated a brothel from 1892-94.

“Maude was the madam of madams. Everyone knew what was going on,” Tye said.

She was listed in a monthly list of phone numbers that appeared in the Kearney Hub, but like other listees, "it never said what she does. Sex workers might be identified as seamstresses or laundresses or boarding house managers,” Tye said.

“But everyone knows what Maude does, so there’s no reason to put it in the Hub.”

He added, “We don’t even know if Gebhart is her real name because the 1890 census went up in flames, and there’s no Maude Gebhart in the Kearney Cemetery.”

He added that either the police or the city issued licenses to sex workers “to make a bit of money off the trade.”

It was illegal to visit the brothel at night, or “commit the act.” The fine was $100 plus the cost of prosecution, “but this wasn’t enforced whatsoever,” Tye said.

The brothel was located south of the railroad tracks, away from primary commercial areas.

Revised city statutes of 1890 said it was unlawful to “keep a place for the practice of adultery or fornication.” The Kearney Hub called for reform: “If we don’t clean up the Burnt District, we’ll find female and male prostitutes on Central Avenue,” it wrote in an editorial.

On a June evening in 1894, Kearney Mayor Philip Brade was drunk when he got off a train from Omaha. He walked to a saloon, imbibed some more and physically fought with the man he defeated in the spring primary. Then he hired a taxi to take him to Gebhart’s “notorious resort.”

Police rented another hack and followed him, but when they arrived at Maude’s, Brade told the police they couldn’t arrest him.

The sheriff and a deputy referred to a license for sex workers but details were vague, Tye said.

The mayor was issued an arrest warrant, but it was never served. The Kearney Hub publicly wondered why.

By Monday, the warrant still had not been served. City Council voted unanimously to enforce vice restrictions and asked the police department to clean the place up. In the end, Brade was exonerated.

“The city attorney said he had a right to visit such places,” Tye said. “He was arrested and fined $10 for being drunk and disorderly.”

The city finally cleaned up the district and Gebhart disappeared, but no records explain where she went. However, that fall, she was arrested by a U.S. deputy marshal in Hastings for presumably selling liquor without license, Tye said.

Bud Fowler

Tye also talked about John “Bud” Fowler, the nation’s earliest known professional Black baseball player. Fowler was the only Black player on the Kearney Giants, an 1892 team. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York, in 2022.

“We Nebraskans think of ourselves as a football and volleyball state, but we started as a baseball state,” Tye said.

Early baseball players included homesteaders and farm kids, he said. After the Civil War, baseball became organized, but Black people were restricted. Fowler was the exception.

Born in 1858 in Cooperstown, he began playing baseball in 1878. He originally played for the Lincoln Giants, but Lincoln didn’t support the team, so he came to Kearney to play for the Giants in 1892.

“Cities had to have a good baseball park and good support. Kearney had that. We had the first electrified baseball field west of Missouri. They built the stands with an electric saw, and they lit it with arc lamps,” Tye said.

The season lasted just 10 weeks, from May 1-July 15. In 1892, Kearney had a 20-23 record, but the legacy of Bud Fowler continued.

Fowler stole 45 bases in a 44-game season. He invented the shin guard because, as a second baseman, white players would ram spikes into him when they slid into second, Tye said.

Throughout his career, he was also a catcher, an outfielder and managed and founded teams.

Fowler was the only Black player who moved to town. He and his wife Della lived at 212 W. 30th St., just east of Harmon Park.

In 1895, he helped form the Page Fence Giants on the barnstorming circuit and spearheaded the creation of other clubs.

“He could do it all, but it was hard for him to gain acceptance from his white counterparts,” Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, told Tye.

“Fowler had to endure an insurmountable amount of hate and vitriol,” Kendrick added.

In 2022, Fowler was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “He was one of the true baseball pioneers and part of the early history of integrated sports in Kearney,” Tye said.

Maud Marston Burrows

Tye also discussed Maud Marston Burrows, Kearney’s first female journalist. Born in 1864, she moved to Kearney from Cambridge, Illinois, in 1880.

The well-educated Marston Burrows got a job offer from the Kearney Enterprise, an early newspaper, when she submitted a story about a coyote hunt through town. She accepted the job, but she refused to work in the office, and she insisted on a pen name, Miss Muffet.

But she used her real name when she got her first big scoop: She interviewed Nellie Bly about her famous 72-day trip around the world. Marston Burrows is the only reporter in the U.S. who got an interview with Bly, Tye said.

Marston Burrows traveled 600 miles to get that interview. She took the train to Kansas City and joined Bly on a train from Kansas City to Galesburg, Illinois. “They talked the whole time,” Tye said.

Marston Burrows became just the 13th female attorney admitted to the Nebraska Bar. She practiced with her father and later was a partner in Elisha C. Calvin’s law practice. She married S. Henry Burrows in 1912.

She was also a leader in the Nebraska League of Women Voters. She donated a lectern to the chapel of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

When she died in 1938, leading city attorneys served as her pallbearers. “That’s the proof of respect she received from folks in town,” Tye said.

