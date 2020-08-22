A look back at Follett’s Campus Bookstore, which was demolished in 2009

KEARNEY — Once upon a time, before textbooks could be digital or even ordered online, bookstores with pages patrons could flip through and inhale the “new book smell” thrived.
Though there are no remnants of the building now, Follett’s Campus Bookstore used to be such a place.
Flashback to August some-30 years ago, University of Nebraska at Kearney students all would be lined up throughout the bookstore, waiting to purchase their books for the semester.
According to Dick Reiter, whose parents, Ray and Ruth, ran Follett’s Bookstore, and the Bookmark at “college corner” before that, college books became a big business in Kearney back in the 1950s.
“Up until that point, they would just check books out to the kids like you do in high school,” Reiter recalled.
Follett also ran the on-campus bookstore for several years before moving to the off-campus location east of campus at 2511 Ninth Ave. When the contract was given to another operator in the mid-1980s, Follett moved.
Between being Bookmark and Follett, the building was an art supply store.
Follett sold books out of the store next to the former Luke and Jake’s location until 2008. Though it had some other inventory, 90% of its business was textbooks, according to prior reporting by the Kearney Hub in 2005.
Summer was the busiest time of the year for workers like Reiter, who managed Follett’s until taking a corporate job with the company.
“The last half of the summer, we were getting everything ready (for school), getting shipments in and so forth,” Reiter said. “At the start of school, for a week or 10 days, they were very busy long days.”
Starting in the spring, workers at Follett would get information from professors about what books would be required for which classes the next semester. That’s how they figured out what to order.
If a book was going to be used again the following semester, Follett would buy those books back from students. They also purchased used books from wholesalers, and new books straight from the publisher.
Follett’s closed the off-campus building in October 2008, but managed an on-campus bookstore until 2012.
UNK purchased the land in 2009, and the building was torn down that fall. Now, what once was the store is now a parking lot.
Though where, and how, students buy textbooks has changed during the years, one thing has remained the same.
When the Hub asked Reiter about the rice of textbooks in decades past, he affirmed that even though with inflation they technically would have been cheaper, students still considered them expensive.
“That was always the complaint,” he said. “It will be, probably, for forever.”
