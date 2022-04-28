History series at Kearney library explores debate over archaeology in the Southwest U.S.

KEARNEY — The next program of the brown bag lunch series on history will be presented May 11 by Dr. William Stoutamire at the Kearney Public Library.
The title of his presentation is, “Whose Heritage? Archaeology, Looting and the Museum of Northern Arizona.”
Kearney Public Library and the University of Nebraska at Kearney History Department, of which Stoutamire is a member, jointly present the brown bag lunch series. Stoutamire’s presentation will be noon-1 p,m, May 11.
The talk is based on an article that will appear in the August 2022 issue of The Journal of Arizona History. In his presentation, Stoutamire will examine the origins of the Museum of Northern Arizona, one of the Southwest’s most significant regional museums. He situates the museum’s origins within ongoing debates about the preservation of Northern Arizona’s archaeological heritage. The debates pitted the residents of Flagstaff against Smithsonian archaeologists, and excluded indigenous communities in their entirety. Stoutamire is an assistant professor of history at UNK, where he coordinates the public history minor and MA concentration in public history.
The brown bag program is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring lunch and learn.
Next presentation will be June 8.