History series at Kearney library explores debate over archaeology in the Southwest U.S.

The talk is based on an article that will appear in the August 2022 issue of The Journal of Arizona History. In his presentation, Stoutamire will examine the origins of the Museum of Northern Arizona, one of the Southwest’s most significant regional museums. He situates the museum’s origins within ongoing debates about the preservation of Northern Arizona’s archaeological heritage. The debates pitted the residents of Flagstaff against Smithsonian archaeologists, and excluded indigenous communities in their entirety. Stoutamire is an assistant professor of history at UNK, where he coordinates the public history minor and MA concentration in public history.