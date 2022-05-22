History recreated: Wagon creates special history lesson for Kearney students

KEARNEY — Back in 1958, the Kearney Hub ran a photo of a fourth-grade class at Kenwood School gathered around a table-sized model of a covered wagon.

As many newspaper readers did back then, Doris Abood cut out the photo and tucked it in a drawer because her son Dick was in the photo.

Last November, 63 years and two generations later, that picture was recreated by Amy Burns’ fourth-grade class at Faith Christian School. Her pupils gathered around the same model covered wagon and stagecoach, which are now displayed in the Fort Kearney Museum at 131 S. Central Ave.

The museum is owned by Marlo and Jennifer Johnson, who are the grandparents of Amelia Sunderland, 10, who is in Burns’ class.

“When Mrs. Burns sent a letter to parents about the upcoming unit on Nebraska history, that gave me an idea,” Michelle Johnson, Amelia’s mother and the daughter of Marlo and Jennifer Johnson, said.

With Marlo’s blessing, she took the wagon and stagecoach out of the museum display case, took them to Faith Christian School and shared them with Burns’ class. Burns had her pupils recreate the picture taken 63 years earlier.

Roy’s Cafe

The wagon and stagecoach were made 60-plus years ago by a regular customer of the old Roy’s Cafe on Central Avenue. Cafe owners Doris and Ray Abood displayed them at their restaurant to celebrate the pioneer spirit and history of the area. Their son Dick took them to show his fourth-grade class at Kenwood School.

A few years later, the Aboods gave them to Johnson to display at the Fort Kearney Museum, but Doris kept that clipping.

“I found that clipping when I was going through their things after they passed away,” Dick Abood, now a professor of pharmacy practice at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., said. He kept the original but scanned it into a computer and emailed it to other family members so they could have a copy, too.

Abood said the wagon and stagecoach were handmade by an elderly man who lived in a one-room house with dirt floors next to his grandparents’ property in Kearney. “My dad bought that property, and the man gave the items to my dad. I must have been about 7 or 8 years old at that time,” he said.

Happy teacher

Burns was delighted to display the museum’s model wagons last fall when her 13 fourth-graders were making their own miniature covered wagons as part of their Nebraska history unit.

When that Kearney Hub photograph clipping showed up, “The kids were in awe! They thought that was pretty cool,” Burns said. She loved being able to make that connection to the past.

“Teaching is my passion. I believe if you’re not having fun, you’re not learning, and you’re not learning if you’re not having fun,” she said. Her 22 years of teaching experience includes 13 years in Fremont and eight years at a middle school in Kearney.

Johnson said Burns is “so good with kids. She’s a really phenomenal teacher. She makes sure they learn, but she makes it fun and interesting as well. It was so neat to see the kids appreciating the craftsmanship and details of these treasured replicas.”

Johnson grew up helping out at her family’s Fort Kearney Museum. “I’d go out and feed the fish and see where all the visitors were from. I helped my mom run the counter, too. My grandpa ran the boat, so there was always a way to get involved and help out,” she said.

Currently manager of the attached Great Plains Art & Antiques at 625 E. First St., Johnson is thrilled to see Amelia, 10, so happily involved. The first member of the fifth generation of Johnsons, Amelia will inherit the museum, her mother said. She’ll be well qualified. She has been leading mini-tours there since she was 4 years old.