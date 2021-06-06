History professor Bruce Olav Solheim, has a lifetime of mystical experiences he wants to share

“My friend came to me in a vision and told me that it was time to tell my stories,” Solheim said. “I mustered up the courage to do it. I wrote three books that documented 89 different paranormal experiences I’ve had, including extraterrestrial types of stuff. This book is separate and different from that. It just focuses on Anzar, who I’ve been in continuous contact with since 2018, during my spirit walks that I do several times a week.”

Boots to Books published “Anzar the Progenitor” in May to great acclaim. In less that a month the book as been listed in the Top 30 books in Educator Biographies on Amazon, ahead of the Kindle version of “Tuesdays With Morey: An Old Man, a Young Man and Life’s Greatest Lessons” by Mitch Albom.

“Anzar the Progenitor” is available in print and in electronic form.

Solheim writes about his book, “We can no longer wait for government disclosure about UFOs and aliens. The time has come for personal revelation through a leap of consciousness in a new Era of Reconversion. We are all related and we are the aliens.”

The second half of the book highlights his communication with Anzar.