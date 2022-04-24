History of country will get toes a-tapping at the Merryman Performing Arts Center

KEARNEY — Jason Petty wants to share some history with his audience — a toe-tapping history with some of the most well known songs in the past 90 years.

“Classic Nashville Live is basically a history of country music artists and songs that built the town of Nashville,” Petty said in an interview from his home in Manchester, Tenn., about 60 south miles of the country music capital. “We’re going to sing the songs, all the way from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline in the early days to Charlie Daniels’ songs like ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ — and some of George Strait’s hits. We try to cover, in a very broad way, how country music started, why it started, what it meant to the people and how it evolved.”

Petty covers the songs made famous by male singers and vocalist Gail Bliss sings the songs featuring female leads.

“There’s no way we can cover, in two hours, every song by every artist,” Petty noted. “We try to pick the highlights, tell you a little about the history and do it with a killer band. Gail’s a great singer. She can just nail it to the wall. It’s going to be a fun time.”

Classic Nashville Live will perform at 7 p.m. April 28 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Limited tickets for the show, at $24-$32, are still available.

“We try to get it close,” Petty said of the way the group performs. “People often have the recording in their head so we try to get it as close to that as possible. The guys in the band do an excellent job.”

Petty grew up in Manchester, Tenn. The first song he remembered hearing, sung by his dad, was “Hey Good Lookin.” Petty heard that song on a car ride back home from visiting his grandparents’ house. At the age of 5, the lure of country music hooked him.

After finishing his education, Petty worked for a couple years for a pharmaceutical company. One day after singing in his church choir, a friend urged Petty to audition for Opryland in Nashville. He got the job. In the fall of 1995, Jason was asked to do a reading of a play about Hank Williams at the Ryman Auditorium.

“My original show, 20 years ago, was about Hank Williams Sr.,” Petty said. “You had to really be true to that music because there are only like three or four instruments in those songs. People have their favorites. We cover each era. That was called the ‘Nashville Sound’ with Jim Reeves and Patsy Cline. Rock ‘n’ roll came along in the late 50s and people stopped listening to country music.”

In order to find a place in American culture, country music had to reinvent itself.

“And it did,” he said. “It succeeded. In the ’80s, country went to the ‘Urban Cowboy’ type sound, based on the movie with John Travolta. Well, people grew tired of that and then along came Randy Travis, Garth Books, Clint Black and guys like that to sort of reinvent traditional country music. It’s been reinvented many times over, with many different instruments and many different styles.”

Petty quotes the saying about country music — “It’s three chords and the truth.”

“That’s basically what it is. You get a lot of story songs in it,” he said. “Like Marty Robins when he sang ‘El Paso,’ which was just a big, long Western folk song, but written in 1959.”

After 20 years of performing Classic Nashville Live, Petty has found that audiences enjoy hearing the background stories of the songs.

“There was a point when I was young that I just stopped going to concerts,” Petty said. “I got tired of bands that played song after song after song without telling why they wrote it or what was going through their minds when they wrote it. Or, if it was written by somebody else, why did the singer pick that particular song? In college, I had a minor in history. I’m always curious. I love the history of things.”

Twenty years ago, Petty noticed that productions either featured musicals or songs with no context.

“At the time I said that we needed a hybrid and I think I can do that,” he said. “I had a background in theater but I had also been portraying Hank Williams on stage at the Ryman and Off Broadway in New York City. I knew there was an audience for this.”

Petty wanted to keep a sense of theatricality to the show, but still keep the music in the forefront.

“We want to keep the context of the music,” he said. “That’s what we hope will happen. So far we’ve been successful. The show I wrote debuted in 2001. So here we are, 21 years later and I have about four or five different shows that I tour with.”