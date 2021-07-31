‘Historic class’: UNK summer graduates celebrate special moment

Her parents, Norma and Rafael, expressed different emotions as they greeted their daughter with hugs and flowers.

“They’re very proud of me and they’re very happy that I’m pursuing my dream.”

UNK conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees for 218 students during the summer ceremony.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen, who delivered the commencement address, called the graduates a “historic class.”

“I don’t think that’s overstated. You’ve earned a degree in the most difficult of times, under the most trying conditions,” he said while applauding the graduates for overcoming obstacles and making the sacrifices necessary to complete their education.

He also offered this advice: “Aim high. Don’t be satisfied with just getting a piece of paper. You need to have a big dream.”

For Brady Deprez, who earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, the dream is already becoming reality.

The Omaha native was hesitant to enroll at UNK after graduating from high school, since most of his friends attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.