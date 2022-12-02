 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historian will speak about Nebraska's frenzied beginning at Dec. 13 presentation

The bodies of more than 80 Native American children are buried at the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska. But for decades, the location of the student cemetery has been a mystery, lost over time after the school closed in 1931 and memories faded of the once-busy campus that sprawled over 640 acres in the tiny community of Genoa. That mystery may soon be solved thanks to efforts by researchers who pored over century-old documents and maps, examined land with specially trained dogs and made use of ground-penetrating radar in search of the lost graves.

KEARNEY — The wild and woolly first years of the Nebraska Territory is the subject of Nebraska historian Jeff Barnes’ presentation of “The (Mad) Queen of the Prairies: Frenzied First Years of the Nebraska Territory” Dec. 13 at the Kearney Public Library.

The talk will be at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

Jeff Barnes

Barnes

Barnes says Nebraska’s approach to establishing a territory was unusual to say the least. “We actually had a territory where an Indian chief was proclaimed as its first governor, where banks printed and passed their own money and where women nearly first won the right to vote,” he said. “We went through a time when governors were seemingly switched every few months, and where the battle for the capital was a constant.”

The baby steps taken during the 1850s accidentally and deliberately set the path Nebraska followed for generations to come, he said.

Barnes will share rarely seen images and maps along with seldom-heard stories of the unconventional, dysfunctional first years of Nebraska, a territory that newspapers of the day called the “Queen of the Prairies.”

150@150 book

Jeff Barnes, the historian who will speak Dec. 13 at the Kearney Public Library, authored, “150@150: Nebraska’s Landmark Buildings at the State’s Sesquicentennial.”

A former newspaper reporter and editor, Barnes writes and lives in Omaha. He is a former board trustee with the Nebraska State Historical Society, past chairman of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission and a frequently requested speaker with Humanities Nebraska.

He has won the Nebraska Book Award twice and wrote “Cut in Stone, Cast in Bronze: Nebraska’s Historical Markers and Monuments.”

Barnes’ presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Kearney Public Library as part of the HN Speakers Bureau. The library is at 2020 First Ave.

