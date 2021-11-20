His story tells theirs: KC Sundermeier decorates his mancave with collectibles from the past in the Rockville area

KC said a lot of folks who spent much of the 2020 pandemic isolated at home eventually jumped into the car for a drive around the countryside. Some of them passed by KC’s place to say “howdy.”

A wood-pellet furnace heats the building, so it’s a year-round escape for KC. The decorating will likely continue. The ceiling on the lower level of the man cave is covered with license plates from 39 states, including Alaska, but not Hawaii.

KC had been interested in building a garage for tinkering, and after careful financial analysis — including a careful study of the markets and the “time value of money” — he decided he had everything to gain by building sooner instead of later.

He and Jacquie have two daughters, Kloee and Kymber.

As the lone male in the family, KC said there are times when a guy just needs to get away.

“I have a home full of girls, so if I need to go somewhere with the dogs I have this place,” he said.