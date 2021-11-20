His story tells theirs: KC Sundermeier decorates his man cave with collectibles from the past in the Rockville area

ROCKVILLE — The path of KC Sundermeier’s life has revolved around communities in northern Buffalo and southern Sherman counties.
He said it’s natural, then, to decorate his unique man cave and garage with mementos and collectibles from Rockville, Ravenna and the other rural communities that make up his stomping grounds.
“Some people collect things from far away, but I like to collect things from where I live,” Sundermeier said as he stood beneath a wall of metal signs decorating one of the walls inside his garage. For KC, the garage is a graphic reminder of growing up and getting to where he is today, a Farm Bureau insurance agent.
Dominating the garage wall display is a large sign that once steered customers to the Ravenna Coast-to-Coast store. KC worked there 11 years before moving on to Nichols Repair.
At the Ravenna repair shop KC said he received hours of guidance and instruction from owner Ted Nichols and another master mechanic, Mark Gibbons.
KC said he was gifted with an interest in mechanics, but it was Nichols who fitted together the pieces of the puzzle and helped KC turn his interest into mechanical knowledge.
“I always sort of tinkered around, but Ted kind of showed me the way,” KC said.
Work at Nichols repair spanned from 2002 to 2008, then he worked from 2008 to 2015 as service manager at Ravenna John Deere.
KC then began his current career as a Farm Bureau insurance agent.
“I run a tight schedule,” he said about helping his customers protect their farms, homes and families.
It’s work that keeps KC’s nose to the grindstone, but there are occasional pauses, as in harvest season. During harvest it’s hard to talk insurance with farmers who are laser focused on bringing in their crop, so it’s an opportunity for KC to enjoy a little hunting.
The trophies adorning the walls of his man cave leave no doubt of his skill with a bow and arrow. In addition to his handsome collection of mounts, there are other reminders of KC’s attraction to the outdoors. Duck decoys, photos from the past and even the oilskin hunting jacket worn by his grandfather, “Jerry” Sundermeier.
KC’s garage occupies about 65% of the space in his unique building, but the man cave commands about 80% of the interest. There are plenty of hunting mementos that are special to KC, but for the folks of the Rockville and Ravenna area there are scores of items to jog their memories.
The man cave occupies space on both the ground level and the second story. On the upper level there are beautiful stained-glass creations by KC’s mother-in-law Peg Hughes. There’s also a segment of an old-fashioned bar with a stone counter top from the old Cozy Bar. KC embedded hundreds of pennies into clear plastic to add interest to the bar’s back splash.
High school basketball fans will recognize the stairway, walls and upper-level flooring. That’s because the distinctive wood is from the old gym bleachers at Ravenna High School. The material had been carefully salvaged, and it’s now living its second life in KC’s man cave.
KC said he leaned on his brother, Cody, to help with much of the finish carpentry in the garage and man cave.
KC said he also is grateful for the contribution of his wife, Jacquie, who creatively decorated the man cave’s bathroom using components from an old bar in Boelus. Jacquie’s crowning touch is the bathroom’s floor, which is made of hundreds of beer bottle caps embedded in clear plastic.
“I like to give my wife credit for that,” KC said.
He recently acquired the old bright blue Pepsi-Cola machine that stood for years in Ravenna’s Sports Bowl bowling alley. KC said the machine gets a lot of interest from visitors who spent many hours building up their thirst in the Sports Bowl.
Building the metal-sheathed garage and man cave wasn’t an overnight affair. The work stretched for four years, beginning in 2012 when the concrete foundation was poured.
KC said the garage and man cave are a perfect spot where he can escape with the family’s two corgy dogs. It’s also a good processing center for smoking deer sausage.
KC said a lot of folks who spent much of the 2020 pandemic isolated at home eventually jumped into the car for a drive around the countryside. Some of them passed by KC’s place to say “howdy.”
A wood-pellet furnace heats the building, so it’s a year-round escape for KC. The decorating will likely continue. The ceiling on the lower level of the man cave is covered with license plates from 39 states, including Alaska, but not Hawaii.
KC had been interested in building a garage for tinkering, and after careful financial analysis — including a careful study of the markets and the “time value of money” — he decided he had everything to gain by building sooner instead of later.
He and Jacquie have two daughters, Kloee and Kymber.
As the lone male in the family, KC said there are times when a guy just needs to get away.
“I have a home full of girls, so if I need to go somewhere with the dogs I have this place,” he said.
His garage/man cave is a place where he can tinker away the hours on about any vehicle he chooses because the garage has two 15-foot doors. That’s plenty of space for a car or even a tractor with a cab. Parked in the garage earlier this month was a 1960s-era four-door Ford that KC drove in high school. In another corner of the garage are a pair of car engines awaiting KC’s attention.
As for the many local collectibles that decorate his special place, KC said they’re reminders of the value of rural living and the people who make up the tapestry of the countryside.
“Rural America needs to survive,” KC said.