Hiring in Kearney begins as Harbor Freight prepares for summer opening

CALABASAS, Calif. — Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it anticipates it will open its new store in Kearney sometime this summer.

Preparations for the new business are under way at 5003 Second Ave. in Hilltop Mall, where a number of businesses have shuffled their locations to accommodate Harbor Freight.

Sporting Edge has moved to accommodate Harbor Freight’s location wishes at the mall. Sporting Edge now is on the north end of the mall neighboring J.C. Penney. Exact Eye Care is in a temporary location, but will be near the south end of the mall, and, when the shuffling is complete, The Buckle will be near the center of the mall on the west side.

Like The Buckle, several businesses will be accessed via their own entries with brand names in clear view.

The moves follow Harbor Freight’s announcement that it will join the Hilltop lineup.

A California-based hardware and tool company, Harbor Freight announced in a press release Wednesday that an official date will be made public closer to opening.

Construction is tapping workers and companies from the Kearney area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Kearney for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Kearney area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team,” Feiler said.

The store is expected to bring between 25-30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities.

According to its press release, Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate and benefits package that includes health coverage and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Nationwide Harbor Freight employs 24,000 associates at more than 1,200 locations.

Harbor Freight said interested applicants can apply at harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Kearney, NE.”