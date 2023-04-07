KEARNEY – The City of Kearney Parks Department and Blessing Construction said Friday bank stabilization is being completed along the hike-bike trail between Cherry Avenue and Sweetwater Avenue.

During this time the hike-bike trail near the area will be closed to pedestrian traffic. Work will take place today and Monday.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area of construction, utilize an alternate route and obey all traffic control devices related to the trail closure.

For more information, visit www.cityofkearney.org.