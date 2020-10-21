Hike/bike trail between The Archway and Fort Kearny now reopen after damage from 2019 flood repaired

KEARNEY — Extensively damaged in the flood on July 9, 2019, the hike-bike trail linking The Archway with Fort Kearny State Recreation Area has reopened.
The city of Kearney announced Tuesday that $560,000 in restoration work is complete on the trail between The Archway and the Interstate 80 undercrossing.
Reopening the trail required replacement of a pedestrian bridge close to the I-80 exit on the Kearney East Expressway near The Archway. It also was necessary to replace concrete sections of trail that were washed out as the July 9 floodwaters rushed over and under the trail surface.
“We’re thrilled to have the trail reopened. It’s been a good way for people to get out during the pandemic,” said Scott Hayden, the city of Kearney’s director of parks and recreation. He said all park repairs needed after the July 9 flood now are complete.
City officials had hoped both the bridge replacement and trail projects could be finished in mid-September, but that wasn’t possible.
Many meetings and a lot of correspondence had to take place before work could begin because the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers both were involved. The Corps of Engineers typically must approve shore restoration projects, which were necessary because of the trail flooding.
Diamond Engineering Co. of Grand Island was awarded the contract to replace the damaged foot bridge for $358,130.
Morten Construction of Kearney repaired the washed out trail for $201,450.
FEMA will reimburse 75% of the nearly $560,000 in restoration costs or about $420,000, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency will cover 12.5% (about $70,000), and the city will pay the remaining 12.5% (about $70,000).
Flooding deposited debris along many places of the trail, and in some places floodwaters undercut the trail by washing away the base on which the trail was built.
Kearney’s main hike-bike trail stretches 13.1 miles from Cottonmill Park to Fort Kearny SRA.
