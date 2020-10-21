Hike/bike trail between The Archway and Fort Kearny now reopen after damage from 2019 flood repaired

KEARNEY — Extensively damaged in the flood on July 9, 2019, the hike-bike trail linking The Archway with Fort Kearny State Recreation Area has reopened.

The city of Kearney announced Tuesday that $560,000 in restoration work is complete on the trail between The Archway and the Interstate 80 undercrossing.

Reopening the trail required replacement of a pedestrian bridge close to the I-80 exit on the Kearney East Expressway near The Archway. It also was necessary to replace concrete sections of trail that were washed out as the July 9 floodwaters rushed over and under the trail surface.

“We’re thrilled to have the trail reopened. It’s been a good way for people to get out during the pandemic,” said Scott Hayden, the city of Kearney’s director of parks and recreation. He said all park repairs needed after the July 9 flood now are complete.

City officials had hoped both the bridge replacement and trail projects could be finished in mid-September, but that wasn’t possible.