 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highway Creepers auto show will close some downtown streets Saturday
0 comments
top story

Highway Creepers auto show will close some downtown streets Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
road closed
Metro Creative Connection

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announced that several downtown streets will be partially closed and downtown parking lots will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the Highway Creepers Auto Club’s annual Rock ‘N’ Rod car show.

- 24th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- Central Avenue from south of the MONA parking lot through 24th Street;

- MONA parking lot;

- Parking lot directly west of Cunningham’s Journal.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
Local News

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

  • Updated

One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News