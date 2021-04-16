Highway Creepers auto show will close some downtown streets Saturday

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announced that several downtown streets will be partially closed and downtown parking lots will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the Highway Creepers Auto Club’s annual Rock ‘N’ Rod car show.
- 24th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A;
- Central Avenue from south of the MONA parking lot through 24th Street;
- MONA parking lot;
- Parking lot directly west of Cunningham’s Journal.
