MINDEN — The Kearney County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Tuesday.
The accident happened between 5 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. in the southbound lane of Highway 44 near U Road, approximately two miles south of the Platte River Bridge, according to a press release.
Anyone who traveled the route between Kearney and Highway 6 this morning or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office at 832-2805. The crash would have caused noticeable front-end damage to the vehicle.