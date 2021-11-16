Highway 30 westbound lane reduction planned at 13th Avenue in Kearney

KEARNEY — Westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 (west 24th Street) at 13th Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic on the inside lane beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

According to a city of Kearney Utilities Department announcement, a fire hydrant repair will be made along the north side of the roadway. The outside southbound lane of Second Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk will be reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, respectively, by 4 p.m. Monday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment.

If an alternate route is possible, the city recommend that motorists use the alternate route.