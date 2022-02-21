High winds Saturday cause fast-moving fire to burn 600 acres near Holdrege

HOLDREGE — About 600 acres were burnt Saturday in a grass fire south of Holdrege.

The Holdrege Fire Department was called to the fire around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire began in the ditch along Highway 183 and Road 721, about 10 miles south of Holdrege.

When Holdrege arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the pasture on the west side of Highway 183, said Holdrege Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich.

“The high winds created a fast rate of travel for the fire,” said Roemmich.

The smoke caused zero visibility along the highway, and Highway 183 was shut down briefly due to the fire. The pasture’s terrain caused an issue, and made some areas inaccessible, Roemmich said.

The fire was contained to the pasture, and it was under control within four to five hours, Roemmich reported. No livestock were harmed or structures damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Alma, Orleans, Wilcox-Ragan, Funk and Loomis provided mutual aid to fight the blaze.

“Everybody came together and worked very well with each other,” Roemmich added.