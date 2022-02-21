 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

High winds Saturday cause fast-moving fire to burn 600 acres near Holdrege

  • 0

HOLDREGE — About 600 acres were burnt Saturday in a grass fire south of Holdrege.

The Holdrege Fire Department was called to the fire around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The fire began in the ditch along Highway 183 and Road 721, about 10 miles south of Holdrege.

When Holdrege arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the pasture on the west side of Highway 183, said Holdrege Fire Chief Dallas Roemmich.

“The high winds created a fast rate of travel for the fire,” said Roemmich.

The smoke caused zero visibility along the highway, and Highway 183 was shut down briefly due to the fire. The pasture’s terrain caused an issue, and made some areas inaccessible, Roemmich said.

The fire was contained to the pasture, and it was under control within four to five hours, Roemmich reported. No livestock were harmed or structures damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Alma, Orleans, Wilcox-Ragan, Funk and Loomis provided mutual aid to fight the blaze.

People are also reading…

“Everybody came together and worked very well with each other,” Roemmich added.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers in India save elephant stuck in a hole

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News