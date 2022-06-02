High speed pursuit nets Kearney man jail, probation

KEARNEY — A Kearney man must serve 15 days in jail as part of his sentence for leading police on a pursuit in May 2021 with speeds reaching more than 150 mph.

Haydyn Premer, 20, also was placed on 15-months probation for misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He was sentenced in May in Buffalo County District Court.

Under the standard conditions of his probation Premer must complete the community-based intervention program, including outpatient counseling, and complete classes in responsible thinking and crime/victim empathy.

Judge Ryan Carson approved Premer for work release, and gave him one day credit for time already served in jail.

Around 11 p.m. May 25, 2021, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw two vehicles and a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 10 north of Kearney drag racing. The trooper tried to contact the vehicles, passing one of them before catching up to the motorcycle and a dark-colored Ford Mustang, both traveling more than 120 mph, court records indicate.

The Mustang accelerated and the trooper began a pursuit at speeds in excess of 150 mph. A Buffalo County Sheriff deputy joined in the pursuit as the Mustang passed vehicles in a reckless manner before moving on to Highway 40 where it continued to outpace the officers at speeds over 150 mph.

Officers lost contact of the car for about 30 minutes, records indicate, when the 911 communications center received a report of a dark-colored Mustang broke down north of Kearney near the intersection of Highway 10 and 170th Road.

The caller reported seeing two individuals run from the car, then another vehicle arrived in the area a short time later. When officers arrived at the scene, records indicate they obtained the car’s registration information, which included Premer as a registered owner.

Premer later was contacted and arrested.