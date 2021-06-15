High-profile ransomware attacks highlight growing need for cybersecurity professionals, UNK officials say

“The demand is very, very high, and it’s going to continue to grow in a very exponential way because of what we’re seeing,” said UNK professor Liaquat Hossain, who chairs the department of cyber systems.

Currently, there’s a severe shortage of cybersecurity professionals both nationally and globally. A 2020 survey by (ISC)², a nonprofit organization that specializes in cybersecurity training and certification, puts the number of unfilled positions at 359,000 in the U.S. and 3.1 million worldwide.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 31% growth rate for information security analysts from 2019-29, far exceeding the national average for all occupations.

Because of the fierce competition for qualified candidates, these employees are among the highest-paid workers in the computer science field, earning a median salary of $103,590 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Recent graduates can expect an annual income of $65,000 to $80,000 in Nebraska, according to Hossain, who’s part of a group focused on expanding the state’s tech workforce.

As a member of the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, Hossain works with employers and higher education partners to identify and close gaps in the labor market and build a sustainable talent pipeline in the state.