High gas prices causing Phelps County Sheriff to triage calls

HOLDREGE — Due to high gas prices, the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office will be changing their travel expenses and triaging calls that are minor and non-priority complaints.

The sheriff will be having deputies take a proactive approach and not leave their patrol vehicles idling and not take unnecessary trips. They will be utilizing online training and attending meetings online as much as possible.

Deputies will be triaging complaint calls. If there are no safety issues or investigation needed, they will attempt to manage the call by phone.

Sheriff Gene Samuelson does want to emphasize the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is not reducing patrols or responses to serious calls. He wants the public to know the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is doing all they can to keep the public safe and control costs.