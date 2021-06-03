 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heritage Fireworks show Saturday in Kearney; Heritage Day activities cancelled
0 comments
top story

Heritage Fireworks show Saturday in Kearney; Heritage Day activities cancelled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation are inviting the community to the Heritage Fireworks Show at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The show can be watched from Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney and surrounding parking lots.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The show will be choreographed to music; listen live on the UNK Radio Station, KLPR 91.1 FM.

Because of uncertainties from the COIVID-19 pandemic, regular Heritage Day activities, such as band concerts and event sponsorships, could not be planned for this year.

Scott Hayden, director of Parks and Recreation, said the regular lineup of activities will return for Yanney Park Heritage Days in 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News