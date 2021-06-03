Heritage Fireworks show Saturday in Kearney; Heritage Day activities cancelled

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department and the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation are inviting the community to the Heritage Fireworks Show at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The show can be watched from Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney and surrounding parking lots.

The show will be choreographed to music; listen live on the UNK Radio Station, KLPR 91.1 FM.

Because of uncertainties from the COIVID-19 pandemic, regular Heritage Day activities, such as band concerts and event sponsorships, could not be planned for this year.

Scott Hayden, director of Parks and Recreation, said the regular lineup of activities will return for Yanney Park Heritage Days in 2022.