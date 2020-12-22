Here's where you can drop off your live Christmas trees in Kearney after the holiday

KEARNEY — Four Christmas tree drop-offs will be open through Jan. 15 for the disposal of live Christmas trees. Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including plastic disposal bags, should be removed from the tree, according to the city of Kearney.
The following drop-offs are available:
- Apollo Park: Seventh Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets
- Centennial Park: 11th Street and Seventh Avenue
- Harvey Park: 42nd Street and Avenue N
- Nina Hammer Park: 13th Street and Avenue K