Here's what seniors will eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege

  •
Serving station at Peterson's Central Cafe

Seniors line up here to get lunches on weekdays at the Peterson Senior Activity Center.

 Mary Jane Skala

Enjoying your senior years depends on one primary thing. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Life Time.

Peterson Senior

Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Website: www.cityofkearney.org

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Beef taco salad

Wednesday: Grilled chicken alfredo

Thursday: Liver & onions

Friday: Tempura shrimp

Nov. 7: Swiss steak

Activities:

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Balance & posture

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

11:30 a.m. Country Jammers

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music Jam

4-5 p.m. Tech Help Desk

WEDNESDAY:

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

5:30 p.m. Walk 15

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Strength

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

11:00-11:30 a.m. Hearing aid clinic

Noon — Blood pressure checks

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Pinochle

5:30 p.m. Yoga

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. Beginner line dance

10 a.m. Advanced line dance

Noon — Mike McCracken Merrymaker

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

NOV. 7:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle

5:30 p.m. Walk 15

Phelps County

Senior Citizen Center Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday- Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Fried chicken or ham

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole

Thursday: Meat loaf

Friday: Southern fried potatoes & sausage

Nov. 7: Chili & grilled cheese sandwich

Activities:

WEDNESDAY:

9 a.m. Advisory board

NOV. 7:

1 p.m. Quilting

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

