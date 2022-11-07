Here's what seniors can eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege

Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60 or $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older or $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
People are also reading…
Lunch menu:
Tuesday: Turkey ham and cheese sandwich
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu
Friday: Veterans Day, center closed
Nov. 14: Chicken a la king
Activities:
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music Jam
4-5 p.m. Tech help desk
WEDNESDAY:
8:30-11:30 a.m. COVID-19 shot clinic
12:15 p.m. Kenwood Chorus
1 p.m. Quirky Quilters
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
4:30 p.m. Beginner ukulele
5:30 p.m. Walk 15
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Toning ball
12:15 p.m. Donn Loy Music
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:15 p.m. Pinochle
5:30 p.m. Yoga
FRIDAY:
Veterans Day. Center closed.
NOV. 14:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle
5:30 p.m. Walk 15
Phelps County
Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Tuesday: Chicken enchilada
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Sweet & sour pork
Friday: Roast beef
Nov. 14: Runza casserole
Activities:
WEDNESDAY:
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Balance screening/therapy