Here's what seniors can eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege

Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60 or $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older or $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Turkey ham and cheese sandwich

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff

Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu

Friday: Veterans Day, center closed

Nov. 14: Chicken a la king

Activities:

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music Jam

4-5 p.m. Tech help desk

WEDNESDAY:

8:30-11:30 a.m. COVID-19 shot clinic

12:15 p.m. Kenwood Chorus

1 p.m. Quirky Quilters

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

4:30 p.m. Beginner ukulele

5:30 p.m. Walk 15

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Toning ball

12:15 p.m. Donn Loy Music

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Pinochle

5:30 p.m. Yoga

FRIDAY:

Veterans Day. Center closed.

NOV. 14:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle

5:30 p.m. Walk 15

Phelps County

Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Chicken enchilada

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Sweet & sour pork

Friday: Roast beef

Nov. 14: Runza casserole

Activities:

WEDNESDAY:

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Balance screening/therapy