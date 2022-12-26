Here's what seniors can eat for lunch this week in Kearney, Holdrege

Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch menu:
Tuesday: Mushroom chicken
Wednesday: Battered shrimp
Thursday: Turkey a la King over pasta
Friday: Chef salad
Jan. 2: Center closed
Activities:
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Stretch
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music Jam
WEDNESDAY:
1 p.m. Foot clinic
1:15 p.m. 10-pt pitch
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Stronger seniors: Toning ball
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
FRIDAY:
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
JAN. 2:
Center closed
Phelps County
Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Tuesday: Chicken & noodles
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Tater tot casserole
Friday: Center closed
Jan. 2: Goulash
Activities:
JAN. 2
1 p.m. quilting