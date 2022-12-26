 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Here's what seniors can eat for lunch this week in Kearney, Holdrege

  • 0

A new study has found that short bursts of activity may keep you healthier for longer. Veuer’s Keri Lumm has more. 

Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Website: www.cityofkearney.org

People are also reading…

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Mushroom chicken

Wednesday: Battered shrimp

Thursday: Turkey a la King over pasta

Friday: Chef salad

Jan. 2: Center closed

Activities: 

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Stretch

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music Jam

WEDNESDAY:

1 p.m. Foot clinic

1:15 p.m. 10-pt pitch

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Stronger seniors: Toning ball

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

FRIDAY:

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

JAN. 2:

Center closed

Phelps County

Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Chicken & noodles

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Tater tot casserole

Friday: Center closed

Jan. 2: Goulash

Activities:

JAN. 2

1 p.m. quilting

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday

Deadly cold expected Wednesday to Friday

To achieve the minus 47 wind chill temperatures on Thursday, the cold will average about minus 10 to minus 15 degrees with sustained wind of 25 mph and gusts to 45 mph.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News