Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Sausage egg bake

Wednesday: Fried chicken

Thursday: Cheeseburgers

Friday: Crispy pollack

April 3: Chicken fried steak

Activities:

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger seniors: Balance and posture

Noon-4 p.m. AARP tax aid

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam

4-5 p.m. Tech help

WEDNESDAY:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

9:30 a.m. Living Well HBP

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

5:30 p.m. Tabata walk

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Core strength

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Mah jongg

1:30 p.m. Pinochle tournament

5:30 p.m. Yoga

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. Beginner line dance

10 a.m. Advanced line dance

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

APRIL 3:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage

Phelps County Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege.

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Fried chicken or ham

Wednesday: Goulash

Thursday: Meat lovers’ pizza

Friday: Tuna and noodle casserole

April 3: Ham loaf

ACTIVITIES:

APRIL 3:

1 p.m. Quilting