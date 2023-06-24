Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
Salad lunch can be ordered if the order is received at least 24 hours in advance. No exceptions.
People are also reading…
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch menu:
Monday: Baked tilapia
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo
Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork
Thursday: Cabbage rolls
Friday: Shrimp scampi
Activities:
MONDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1 p.m. Women’s Widow Coffee
1:15 p.m. Drop in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage
5 p.m. Burger and bunco
TUESDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Balance and posture
10:30 a.m. Medication effects presentation
11:45 a.m. Music: Gypsy Cowbelle
1-2 p.m. Tech help
1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
10:30 a.m. Yanney Gardens tour
1 p.m. Foot clinic
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
3 p.m. Heart & Heart Support
Kansas City Royals baseball trip
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Strength
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:15 p.m. Pinochle, mah jongg
Kansas City Royals baseball trip
FRIDAY:
9 a.m. Bridge tournament
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
Phelps County Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Chicken fried steak
Tuesday: Beef and noodles
Wednesday: Meat loaf
Thursday: Smothered burritos over lettuce
Friday: Lasagna
ACTIVITIES:
WEDNESDAY:
12:30 p.m. Assemble newsletter