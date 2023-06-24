Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Salad lunch can be ordered if the order is received at least 24 hours in advance. No exceptions.

Lunch menu:

Monday: Baked tilapia

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo

Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork

Thursday: Cabbage rolls

Friday: Shrimp scampi

Activities:

MONDAY:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1 p.m. Women’s Widow Coffee

1:15 p.m. Drop in watercolor, pinochle, cribbage

5 p.m. Burger and bunco

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Balance and posture

10:30 a.m. Medication effects presentation

11:45 a.m. Music: Gypsy Cowbelle

1-2 p.m. Tech help

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam

WEDNESDAY:

9:30 a.m. Pole walking

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

10:30 a.m. Yanney Gardens tour

1 p.m. Foot clinic

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

3 p.m. Heart & Heart Support

Kansas City Royals baseball trip

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Strength

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Pinochle, mah jongg

Kansas City Royals baseball trip

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. Bridge tournament

9:30 a.m. Pole walking

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

Phelps County Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Monday: Chicken fried steak

Tuesday: Beef and noodles

Wednesday: Meat loaf

Thursday: Smothered burritos over lettuce

Friday: Lasagna

ACTIVITIES:

WEDNESDAY:

12:30 p.m. Assemble newsletter