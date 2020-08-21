Here's what Hub readers had to say about gas prices in Kearney

The Kearney Hub asked Facebook followers on July 21 how Kearney’s gas prices compare to the surrounding areas. Since then, the post has received 50 likes, 1 ha ha, 1 wow, 10 angry reactions and 94 comments.
Here is a sampling of what the followers had to say:
- “In Minden, I’ve seen it as much as a dime or 12 cents (cheaper),” said Jon Wilke. “I can’t believe that you would have two Casey’s stores — one in Minden and one in Kearney — and there’s that big of a difference when the fuel comes out of the same pipeline in Doniphan. It is quite odd, and you go west to like Lexington and it’s even cheaper and that’s still further and it’s still coming out of the same pipeline at Doniphan.”
Wilke said he has seen gas sold in Wood River for 30 cents cheaper than the gas in Kearney. He is one of many commenters who said they choose to fill up their gas tanks at less expensive stations in the surrounding towns.
As it turns out, Kearney’s heightened gas prices are “old news.”
- “Growing up, my dad and his friends, they always took their cars to Gibbon and filled up, so this isn’t a new problem,” said Kelly Hauff. “This always has been. It’s really disconcerting for those of us that live in Kearney to pay what we pay and then, here, Grand Island is 15 cents a gallon cheaper.”
Locally, gas seems more expensive, but some who travel, compared Kearney’s gas prices on a grander scale.
- “The only place that right offhand that I can think of that’s more expensive than Kearney is the entire state of California,” said Todd Booher.
Along with comments, the public shared speculations as to why they think Kearney’s gas is pricier.
- Hauff said she has seen gas station owners check the prices of competing stations and then change their prices afterward. Others have shared the names of businesses they think are raising their prices to keep up with the competition.
“When HyVee opened their station the first day, they were 25 cents cheaper than everybody in town, and the very next day, everybody else drops their prices,” Booher said. “So obviously, they didn’t need to be making as much as they were claiming. I’m all about capitalism, but greed is the answer that I come up with.”
Others blame Kearney’s cost of living and the interstate.
- “Usually when I leave Lincoln, I fill up as much as possible,” said Samm Hanks. “Kearney’s one of the bigger towns in the area. You stop along the Interstate here in Kearney, so I bet it’s a little higher with more Interstate traffic.”
Meanwhile, prices have steered Kearney residents toward preferable sites in town and strategize for the sake of convenience.
- “I drove through Pleasanton on my way to Loup City, and they’re $2.05, and Kearney is still $2.19,” said Jason Bott. “The last station that you hit before you keep going toward Pleasanton, that’s usually a few cents cheaper, so sometimes you can find some discrepancy in town.”
No matter what the price, people in Kearney still need gas for their everyday travels.
- “It’s just kind of a matter-of-fact type of thing,” said Cy Cannon. “If I see a station right next to me that’s cheaper, I’ll go out of my way to fill up in a cheaper spot, but it just kind of comes down to it, I need to drive somewhere and I got to pay the gas, so it’s a necessity.”
The public’s response has led the Kearney Hub News Team to examine gas prices in the area. Check back with KearneyHub.com this weekend through Tuesday as we unpack what factors go in to gas pricing.
- “It’s a massive gap and I don’t understand why, and there is a mentality as soon as somebody raises the gas price here in town, everybody follows,” Wilke said. “I hate speaking the truth, but that’s what it is.”
