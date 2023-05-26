Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — One day in 2013, then-Kearney Public Superintendent Brian Maher found Dianne Lamb, his executive secretary, sobbing at her desk. He was concerned until he realized her tears were of joy and relief.

“I told him, ‘I can’t believe that the community passed two bond issues last night,” she said.

“Not only did voters pass the school portion, but they passed the pool portion, too," she recalled this week. "What this community did was overwhelming. People had indicated how badly we needed a pool for our swim team. After all those years, it finally became a reality.”

Memories like that sweep over Lamb often as her Sept. 3 retirement approaches. She has held just one job since she began working 50 years ago: executive secretary for the KPS superintendent.

She has worked for eight superintendents and two interim superintendents. “At the end of each (superintendent’s) tenure, I’d think, ‘Maybe this is the time to call it quits,’ but then a new superintendent came and we’d get along fine, and I’d keep going,” she said.

“I never thought about how long it’s been. One year goes into another. I never really thought about it ending,” she said.

Jason Mundorf, who became superintendent in 2022, called her a “foundational rock” for the district.

“Dianne has the highest degree of professionalism. She goes about her work with a detailed eye and a focused intention, always meeting deadlines and exceeding expectations,” he said.

Her only job

A native of Laurel, Lamb, 74, attended Kearney State College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney) for three years, majoring in business and social science. She planned to become a business education teacher, but when she decided she didn’t want to teach, she left college and looked for a job.

She saw an ad for the executive secretary at the school district, applied and was hired by then-Superintendent Harold Rowe. When she began Sept. 3, 1973, she used a manual typewriter, mimeograph machines and fax machines.

Asked about a typical day, Lamb hesitated. Every day is different.

She arrives at the office at 8 a.m. She checks email, then plunges in. She might transcribe board meeting minutes. She might work on a state report or make travel arrangements for administrators.

She drafts disciplinary letters, and reviews and maintains school board policies, drafts agendas for future meetings. She updates publications and handbooks.

In 1999, she managed the alumni portion of the fundraising campaign to create the Robert L. Merryman Center for the Performing Arts on the south end of Central Elementary.

The district accomplished that project without seeking new taxes. The theater opened in 2005. “I smile whenever I walk into the Merryman,” she said.

Then there was the sudden blizzard 30 years ago when she stayed well into the evening because the superintendent’s office was the communications center for the entire district. She manned the phones, talking to parents and safety officials and school board members. Middle-school students had to spend that night in school.

“When I finally went home, we were in the crux of the storm. I drove home with my head poking out the window because snow covered everything and I couldn’t see where I was going,” she said.

She made it, but later, during another blizzard, she and other employees spent the night in the administration building.

A slew of superintendents

She recalls all of the superintendents she worked for, starting with Hal Rowe, whom she called “very progressive-minded.”

There was Jim Howard, who came from Council Bluffs, Iowa and served from 1980-85. “He brought a lot of new things. He spearheaded the creation of the Kearney Public Schools Foundation and the Kearney High School Alumni Association,” she said. He also beefed up the district’s volunteer program and created safety patrols in the schools.

Jim Hammock served for 15 years, from 1986-2001, the most of any superintendent. “He struck me as very hardworking, very diligent,” she said.

“They all had different working styles. Some could be more difficult than others, but we’ve been very blessed to have good people in that position,” she said.

Changes

Funding challenges were constant. “State funding is up one year and down the next. State and federal funding can be a challenge,” she said. “The district is always trying to find a way to provide everything with less funding,”

The impact of technology has been monumental. “Technology has helped us work smarter. We can address more of our tasks in less time,” she said.

She praised citizen advisory committees: “Often they came up with new ideas or a new perspective that we hadn’t thought of. I hope the district can continue to seek public input and participation.”

Students have changed in the last half-century, she noted. “Students speak out now about their needs and wants. Boundaries have changed. Bad behavior 50 years ago is different than it is now,” she said.

“But on the other hand, we continue to have students who excel academically and are leaders in every sense of the word,” she said.

As for the inevitable stress and controversies affecting the district, ”all you can do is know that you will get through it," she said.

Winding down

Lamb won't slow down this summer. It's her busiest time of the year. New textbooks and new materials will arrive. She will update board policies due to changes in legislation. She will establish meeting schedules for various groups and maintain the superintendent’s schedule.

“School starts in August now, and it’s a tight schedule to get all that done in time for the start of the new school year,” she said.

But she will get it done. She always does, and more. Mundorf said she led initiatives beyond her regular duties, including the formation of the district calendar, the annual Civil Rights Collection from the federal government, district safety team protocols and disaster management manuals.

She coordinated the Celebration of Excellence, the American Education Week activities with the University of Nebraska at Kearney and served as a meeting secretary for the Merryman Board, he said.

“Dianne provides the same high-level support regardless of who she is working for. We will miss her greatly. Replacing her will be no small task,” he said.

Retirement plans

After Lamb retires, she and her sister will take a 12-day Viking cruise down the Elbe River in Germany. They hope to see areas where their ancestors came from.

“I’ve been advised that I shouldn’t jump into things right away, that I should take time to kick back and think about the next chapter in my life. I would like to do some volunteer work. I love gardening. I want to spend more time outdoors,” she said.

She and her husband Terry have one daughter here, one in Minooka, Illinois, and four grandchildren.

Lamb will always remember her colleagues throughout the district, especially “those who aren’t with us any longer but who made their mark and who I was privileged to know,” she said.

Equally lasting will be the district’s stellar reputation and the pride graduates have in the education they received.

She knows her final summer with KPS will be emotional. “As I walk in the door in the morning, I think how many times have I walked down this hallway, or through those doors. I know my last day will be very difficult,” she said.