Hepatitis C rising dramatically in young people aged 20-39

While the world is focused on COVID-19, hepatitis C is rising dramatically in young people aged 20-39, Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said Wednesday.

He said hepatitis C can live “for years” without symptoms. Four in 10 people who have it do not know it, but it can lead to severe liver damage, liver cancer and, if not treated, death.

“You have no symptoms. You need to be tested,” Eschliman said.

Katie Mulligan, Two Rivers planning section supervisor, said Two Rivers had 26 cases of hepatitis C in 2020, including four acute cases. In the first three months of 2021, Two Rivers has had nine cases. None is acute, but “we’ve already seen more than half of what we see normally in a year,” Mulligan said.

Cases are transmitted through drug use and sharing needles. It can be treated, but symptoms are gastrointestinal, and diagnosis may take time.