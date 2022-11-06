Henning climbs hurdles of healing after her stroke

KEARNEY — In early May, Mary Henning was mowing the lawn at her ranch 6 miles north of Oconto when suddenly her left eye went blind.

She had no pain, but “suddenly I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said.

She hollered for her husband Tom. Fearing she was having her first-ever migraine, she went inside, took some baby aspirin and lay down.

A few hours later, the couple packed up and drove back to Kearney, but seven hours after that frightening episode, she still couldn’t see out of her left eye, so Tom drove her to the emergency room. Tests showed that she’d had a stroke.

“The doctors chewed me out for not coming in earlier,” she said. ”But I had no idea I had had a stroke. Nobody talks about your eyes when they talk about stroke symptoms.”

Now, six months later, Henning is learning to cook and sew all over again, but she still can’t comprehend what she reads. Doctors say the vision loss in her left eye is probably permanent, and she has accepted that. “I’m doing better. I have my moments, but I’m not nearly as bad as I was,” she said.

She finds a rare, refreshing humor about her fumbles and successes. ”You have to be able to laugh. You have to find a brighter side,” she said.

ConfusionWhen Henning came home from Omaha, she was shocked to find that she had forgotten nearly everything she knew.

“I had made 25 quilts to give to friends during COVID, and I had taught all six of my grandchildren how to sew, but when I went downstairs to my sewing room, I didn’t know what a sewing machine was. I looked at it and said, ‘What does it do? I couldn’t even remember how to turn it on.’”

She had even made her own wedding dress (“it ended up stapled and glued and duck-taped. My mother could have killed me.”) Now, much of that was gone.

Her grandchildren quickly stepped in. “They said, Grandma, you made us so many things. Now it’s our turn to teach you. First, you plug it in.’” They explained the machine, its parts, how to thread it and then invited her to sit down and try it.

“It worked,” she said.. “I thought, yes, I can do this. I guess I’m teachable,”

She relearned how to cut fabric, how to use a long ruler and the rotary cutter. Now she’s back to making quilts again. “I have to stay busy. I have to keep doing something,” she said.

Flour or sugar?

When she couldn’t remember how to turn on the vacuum cleaner, her grandchildren again came to the rescue. ”They said, ‘Keep this up and you’ll never have to vacuum again,’”” Henning said.

For years, she had baked with her six grandchildren in the summer, but now, “I couldn’t remember anything. I couldn’t even tell the difference between flour and sugar.” Her grandchildren taught her to lick her fingers to distinguish between the two.

She didn’t understand how to read recipes, either, but “things are coming back. Believe it or not, there’s hope!” she grinned.

She had trouble with depth perception and parking her car. In the late afternoon, she gets dizzy and begins to see “shadowy stuff,” but her eye doctor, Dr. Betsy Turk, explained that since she has no vision in her left eye, her right eye gets tired. She advised her to take it easy later in the day.

Toilet-roll gnomes

For about six weeks, Henning had occupational therapy to learn to do tasks as simple as threading a needle. She stopped going to therapy. She prefers to do fun tasks at home that still require concentration and intricate handiwork.

She makes gnomes out of toilet paper holders and yarn. So far, she’s made 48 of them. She stumbled on this by accident while searching online for a recipe. “I saw a woman explaining how to make these gnomes. I watched it about 10 times and figured out how to do it. It was pure coincidence,” she said.

She can’t do jigsaw puzzles, not even easy 50-piece puzzles, but she can poke pegs into a cribbage board. Although Henning is a talented storyteller, she can no longer explain what the words say in a book, but ”That’s comprehension, but I think that will come back,” she said.

A popular storyteller, she is scheduled to read a story to a classroom in upcoming weeks, and she insists she will. She believes she’s read the story often enough to make it work.

Like Alzheimer’s patients, she can remember memories from long ago, but not recent events. “But things are coming back, like cooking and sewing. A lot of stuff I can do again,” she said.

‘Sister Act’

Theater proved the most healing force of all. In August, Henning appeared as a nun in Crane River Theater’s “Sister Act.” A former board member at Crane River, she had been cast in that musical in March, but after her stroke, she told Steve Barth, Crane River’s executive director, that she probably couldn’t handle the part. Barth refused to accept that.

“Mary is a force,” Barth said this week. “I was devastated to learn about her stroke, but I wanted her in the show. I knew if anyone was going to overcome adversity, it was Mary. She is one of the strongest women I have ever known.”

Henning was thrilled that Barth kept her in the show, but she believes the out-of-state director, Bernard Monroe, “was scared of me.” Barth said otherwise: “He was immediately impressed with her energy, humor and willingness to make bold choices.”

She was unable to learn the choreography or the songs, but she had just five lines, and her wheelchair was a perfect prop for her role as an older nun. “Mary is hilarious on stage. No one in the audience would have known that just a short while ago, she had had a stroke. That’s a testament to her strength and perseverance,” Barth said.

Henning had a ball, despite a few snafus. Performing was exhausting, she said, and one night, she couldn’t remember how to drive home from rehearsal, so friends led the way. Henning credits Peg Sinnard, who also appeared in “Sister Act,” with providing non-stop support.

“When the show closed, Mary told me that being on stage and pushing herself was just what she needed,” Barth said.

Gratitude

This Christmas season, Henning will again read “The Polar Express” to children at Jensen Memorial Library in Minden. She’s excited. Children come in their pajamas, sit on the laps of their parents or grandparents and listen, wide-eyed. “I’ll buffalo my way through it,” she said.

She bubbles with gratitude. She said she can easily manage without her left eye. She and Tom, who is CEO of Cash-Wa Distributing Co., have two children and six grandchildren. She said her grandchildren have been her “personal chauffeurs” since the stroke.

“We are so blessed to have grandkids close by. I brag on them, but we should brag about the good things we do. Now, they are turning around and teaching us. It’s so awesome when it comes back around,” she said.

Shortly after the stroke, Henning went to the Truhlsen Eye Institute at Nebraska Medicine. “They ran all kinds of tests. When they got done, I asked them why they hadn’t run a pregnancy test, too,” Henning said, her eyes sparkling with fiery fun.

A few doctors were startled, but “I told them to laugh. I said I had to laugh about something,” she said. Especially after a stroke.