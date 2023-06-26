KEARNEY — Emely Diaz has a serious look on her face as she talks about a sixth grade girl she’s teaching from Central America. The girl, Josselyn, hasn’t lived long in the United States, and she’s a lifetime away from the comfort of faces and places that are familiar to her.

“The first time I worked with her she didn’t like anything,” said Diaz, an educator with the ESU 9 migrant education program. It meets in Kearney Public Schools’ Bright Futures center at 1511 Fifth Ave. The ESU 9 staff is made up mostly of Latin Americans, some of whom were teachers and school administrators in their homelands.

Lisvey Mairely, a former teacher, principal and superintendent from Venezuela, is familiar with the stresses of transplanting a family in a new land. She arrived in the United States about eight years ago, and she is tapping her experience to help families in the migrant education program.

Federally funded, the ESU 9’s Title I-C’s Migrant Education Program targets foreign seasonal agricultural workers with economic challenges. The ESU’s main goal is to help migrant children keep up with school work.

That’s a large challenge, especially when their parents follow the harvests. One month they might be harvesting fruit in Florida, another month it’s vegetables in California. Each new season children might exit their U.S. classrooms and follow wherever the work takes their families.

Although they might normally be on the move, migrant workers in the Kearney area have entered a lull. There’s enough work here that they can stay put for a while. And so can their children. During the summer lull students can catch up on their studies. The ESU educators work hard. Slowdowns are rare, so they want to make the most of their time with the children.

Summer also is a time to teach and assist adults. Last Wednesday was family night at the Bright Futures center, so the ESU 9 staff brought fruit and lots of pizza, and they made arrangements so the gathering of families could hear what’s happening in their children’s classrooms.

In addition to giving updates on school activities, the ESU staff helps parents get medical care and family support services that help ease the transition from Central America to central Nebraska. It’s difficult getting used to unfamiliar food, customs and surroundings, said parents at Wednesday’s family night.

Josselyn, the Central American sixth grader who Diaz was helping, kept a sour look on her face for several months. Diaz said Josselyn didn’t like U.S. food, U.S. customs made her feel awkward and the teaching styles and school routines are different in the U.S.

Also, Josselyn’s mother was away at work most days. That left Josselyn’s older sister as the caregiver.

A native of Guatemala, Diaz and her colleagues could appreciate what Josselyn was going through. They wondered how they could break through the girl’s hardened exterior. The ESU educators persisted. Finally Josselyn eased up. She finally was confident about talking with Diaz and the other teachers about the things that were bothering her. Getting that load off her chest made a big difference, Diaz said.

Many of the 160 students and their parents in the migrant program are weary of the changes that engulf them each day, said Cesar Torres, a school psychologist who recently joined the ESU 9 staff.

As a licensed mental health practitioner, Torres said migrants and their children have put up walls around themselves because they’ve experienced so much trauma escaping their homelands.

Some must survive the violence, crime and poverty that grips their countries, and then they must survive the psychological harm that’s inflicted during the journey from Central America to the U.S.

It’s a three-month hike filled with unknowns. The stress of survival takes a toll.

“They’re escaping violence and poverty and they’re trying to adjust to a new country,” Torres said about the migrant children. “They’re nervous. It’s easy to become distracted and focus on survival instead of education.”

Parents also have been traumatized, Torres said. “I see an overall pattern of loss and grieving.”

Torres, 26, is a product of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He said his goal as a psychologist is to create a safe space where children and parents can talk about their painful experiences. "It’s heart wrenching when I see the parents’ sigh of relief when they can let it go in a safe place. (Talking about their experiences) is helping them to come back together.”

Joe Haney, ESU 9’s program director for central Nebraska, grew up in Oconto, about one hour from Kearney, so he’s not as far from home as the Latin Americans he’s helping. He said it’s gratifying to see children improving their grades and watching families adapt to their new lives.

It’s difficult for the migrants — both children and adults — to discard their culture. In a place where everything is strange and different, there’s a need to experience something that feels comfortable and familiar.

Haney said ESU 9 is enlisting the help of three young teachers from Mexico. Haney calls the trio “exchange teachers,” and he said they’ve had a tremendously positive influence.

The exchange teachers language, teaching style and personalities strike a chord with young migrant students, Haney said.

Cesar Duran, an ESU staffer who graduated in 2016 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said he also sees the effect the exchange teachers are having with students.

“One of the Mexican teachers said they’ve never been hugged so much,” Duran said.

Katheryn Pacheco, 22, is a native of El Salvador who grew up in Lexington. She’s a full-time student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney who works part-time with the ESU 9 migrant education program.

She said she’s trying to teach her Spanish-speaking students as much English as she can while they’re settled in Kearney.

“It’s kind of hard when they move with their parents,” Pacheco said. “When they move they lose their momentum.”

The migrant students also risk losing the discipline and develop behavioral issues while they’re away, Pacheco said. During the summer, the students get a lot of attention from the ESU team.

Pacheco will graduate from UNK in one year with degrees in Spanish and English. Until then, she intends to do her best to help the migrant students.

“We see a lot of progress because in the summer we have them every day,” Pacheco said.