Helping Inmates: Group wants to help inmates transition from trauma of prison

The group of 50 individuals came together to learn more about the Master Trauma Foundation from its founder, Minden native Scott Carlson. He is a certified trauma specialist who believes most people sent to prison suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder because they’re exposed to danger and encounter life-threatening situations.

Carlson introduced three men, all from Dawson County, who had been imprisoned or had opportunities to stay out of jail if they agreed to drug court. Each had personal problems that haunted their lives — abusive parents, addictions, etc. — before they ran afoul of the law. Each of the men referred to themselves only with their first names.

“Crisis mode is surviving a 900-man riot in prison,” said Matt. He said PTSD makes him leery of being around large groups. He prefers sitting close to doors in case he panics and needs to leave.

“Prison made me a worse person than when I went it,” he said.

It’s not the guards who run the prison, it’s the prisoners, he said, and they’ll make anyone suffer who doesn’t go along with their ways. As a result, programs geared to rehabilitate prisoners are ineffective because inmates are afraid to give even the slightest indication they’re cooperating with the authorities because they’ll suffer for it.