KEARNEY — Two new medical receptionists, both proficient in Spanish, are welcoming patients at the HelpCare Clinic at 3015 A Avenue.

Their bilingual effort is especially valuable because 60% of patients seen at the clinic are bilingual. The clinic serves people in Buffalo, Kearney and Phelps counties who have no health insurance.

Olga Palomo arrived at the clinic in June. A certified nurse assistant, she has worked at Family Practice in Grand Island and at a clinic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Yoyerlen (“Amy”) Marquez arrived in June as well. A graduate of Kearney High School, she has past experience as a receptionist and enjoys working at a free clinic. “I like helping the community, especially low-income people and people who don’t have health insurance,” she said.

Palomo echoed that: “It’s a good fit for me. We are able to help people in a good way. Some people can’t afford doctors or treatment at conventional facilities, but here, we can help them. That’s a plus.”

They “see a little bit of everything” in people who come in, they said. That includes a lot of diabetic care and cardiology, along with age-related illnesses in older people. The clinic staff also deals with mental health issues.

Marquez said many patients with seasonal allergies are coming in, too. “People who aren’t feeling good, who have a sore throat and a headache are coming in now. If this clinic didn’t help them, many would not get medical care,” she said.

The clinic can also do school physicals for children whose families have no medical insurance.

Patients deeply appreciate the bilingual abilities of the two women. “Some speak a little English, but they prefer someone who is fluent,” Marquez said. “They are more comfortable asking questions in Spanish,” Palomo added.

The HelpCare Clinic assists patients of all ages who meet its guidelines. Patients must fill out an application before being treated, but often, the paperwork can be filled out the same day a patient wants to be seen, Marquez said.

Lisa Guthrie, executive director of the clinic, is delighted to have both women. When she took her position in 2018, the clinic had just one part-time receptionist. Help was especially thin during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, having two receptionists who both speak Spanish is an asset.

“It’s astronomical how much they are able to help our patients, even with simple things like explaining medications when they are ready to be picked up,” Guthrie said.

The clinic's doctors are all volunteers. Some are retired. Physician assistants help out with common complaints such as ear infections and colds.

Guthrie said the need for receptionists has grown, and having two bilingual receptionists is a first for the clinic, which opened eight years ago.

The clinic is open for patients 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Appointments are required. For more information, call the clinic at 308-224-2392.