HelpCare Clinic’s former patient care coordinator eager to help people

The clinic has a four-member executive committee and a board of 15 people. “Becky left me a great foundation,” Guthrie said.

Last year, the clinic saw 750 patients. It has seen even more this year. “We have so many phone calls from people needing help,” she said.

The clinic does not treat walk-ins. It does not test or treat people for COVID-19. People must fill out an application documenting their income and need for its free services before being approved to schedule an appointment.

Guthrie and the board members have talked about expanding clinic services, specifically increasing its income guidelines, which currently are federal poverty guidelines. “The really underserved population has health insurance through their employers, but they cannot afford to go to the doctor due to high deductibles or the lack of funds. I’d like to see if we can bridge that gap,” she said.

In recent years, the HelpCare Clinic held a Holiday Home Tour each December, The festive event typically raised about 10% of its annual budget. Last year, a drive-by home tour was held due to COVID-19, but no tour of any kind will happen this year. Plans for a spring fundraiser are being discussed.