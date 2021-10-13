HelpCare Clinic’s former patient care coordinator eager to help people

KEARNEY — Lisa Guthrie grew up as the only child of what she calls “true hippies.”
Born in the ’70s, “I had no TV but lots of nature and art and lots of James Taylor,” she said. “We moved frequently. We didn’t spend a lot of time with other people, but when I started spending time with people, I found I really enjoyed being around them.”
Guthrie is now a registered nurse who describes herself as “absolutely passionate” about helping people.
In August, she became the executive director of the HelpCare Clinic at 3015 A Avenue. She replaced Becky Kraenow, who left for a job in the marketing department of The Mayo Clinic at Rochester, Minn.
“I feel like I can really make a difference here,” Guthrie said. “I’ve worked for profits and nonprofits, and there are more challenges in nonprofit work in meeting needs of patients. I like to break barriers and help meet their needs.”
Guthrie came to the HelpCare Clinic in August 2018 as its patient care coordinator. Kraenow handled administrative and fundraising duties while Guthrie oversaw day-to-day clinic operations. “We worked so well together,” Guthrie said.
Prior to that, Guthrie spent seven years as director of the Midplains Center for Behavioral Health’s Crisis Stabilization Unit at Grand Island. She also did forensic mental health for a year at Bend, Ore. That involved investigations into the mental health of people who had committed serious crimes.
After moving around most of her young life, Guthrie graduated from high school at Estes Park, Colo., worked in housekeeping at an Estes Park hospital and became a trained nurse’s aide in the emergency room. She then progressed from certified nursing assistant to licensed practical nurse to registered nurse.
She recently completed her primary care certification at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “There’s always something more to learn,” she said. “Primary care is what we do here at the clinic.”
The HelpCare Clinic was created in 2014 after Congress approved the Affordable Care Act. The clinic assists people in Buffalo, Kearney and Phelps counties who fall between the cracks of the ACA and have no health insurance. That’s estimated to be about 12% of the population here.
The clinic focuses on medical care, behavioral health and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
Guthrie is the only full-time paid staff member. She has three part-time employees — two providers and one community health worker — and about 200 volunteers, including doctors, lab workers, nursing providers, translators, scribes, even people who bring in food.
“The volunteers are what keep this place running. Their enthusiasm and their giving nature is amazing,” she said.
The clinic has a four-member executive committee and a board of 15 people. “Becky left me a great foundation,” Guthrie said.
Last year, the clinic saw 750 patients. It has seen even more this year. “We have so many phone calls from people needing help,” she said.
The clinic does not treat walk-ins. It does not test or treat people for COVID-19. People must fill out an application documenting their income and need for its free services before being approved to schedule an appointment.
Guthrie and the board members have talked about expanding clinic services, specifically increasing its income guidelines, which currently are federal poverty guidelines. “The really underserved population has health insurance through their employers, but they cannot afford to go to the doctor due to high deductibles or the lack of funds. I’d like to see if we can bridge that gap,” she said.
In recent years, the HelpCare Clinic held a Holiday Home Tour each December, The festive event typically raised about 10% of its annual budget. Last year, a drive-by home tour was held due to COVID-19, but no tour of any kind will happen this year. Plans for a spring fundraiser are being discussed.
The HelpCare Clinic also participates in the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s 24-hour Give Where You Live event every December. Last year, it placed sixth highest among 177 participating nonprofits with gifts of $37,590 from 107 donors.
Guthrie and her husband have lived in Kearney for 20 years. They have six grown children and one grandchild. In her off-hours, Guthrie loves to sew (“I find it very therapeutic”) and do arts and crafts She and her husband also enjoy camping, hiking, biking and the Huskers.