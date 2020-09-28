HelpCare Clinic offering free flu shots Oct. 7

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — HelpCare Clinic at 3015 Ave. A will host a free, walk-in flu shot clinic 3-5 p.m. Oct. 7.

Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska will administer the vaccine to youths and adults at no charge.

All patients and visitors must wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced. Participants do not need to be current HelpCare Clinic patients.

“This last year has shown us the importance of taking health precautions when we can,” said Becky Kraenow, executive director for HelpCare Clinic.

“Easy access to the flu shot is a great way to ensure our patients are staying as healthy as possible throughout the fall and winter.”

With questions, call the clinic at 308-224-2392.

HelpCare Clinic is a nonprofit safety-net clinic for uninsured, low-income individuals. Visit HelpCareClinic.org.