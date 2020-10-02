HelpCare Clinic hosting 'No Tour Home Tour' in lieu of annual Holiday Home Tour this year

KEARNEY — Instead of its annual Holiday Home Tour, the HelpCare Clinic will host a “No Tour Home Tour” this year because of COVID-19.

The Holiday Home Tour committee will offer a map of homes with beautiful outdoor decorations. Participants will receive a map in exchange for a freewill donation and take a drive-by Holiday Home Tour at their convenience.

Beginning Oct. 15, the public can sign up to include their homes on the No Tour Home Tour map or nominate the homes of friends and neighbors. The map will be available Nov. 23. Homes should be ready for viewing Dec. 4.

“HelpCare Clinic exists to improve the health of our community,” said Becky Kraenow, executive director. “Our No Tour Home Tour allows us to celebrate the season as a community, but protect the public’s health in this uncertain time.”

More details will be forthcoming.

HelpCare Clinic is a nonprofit clinic for uninsured, low-income individuals. Learn more at HelpCareClinic.org.