Help still needed for Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thanksgiving community dinner Thursday

KEARNEY — The turkey is purchased. Now all that’s needed are more volunteers.
The Kearney Area Concerned Citizens still is seeking volunteers to help put on its Thanksgiving community dinner 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.
Since the event is takeout and delivery only, fewer volunteers are needed than in previous years, but the need is critical. As of Monday, still needed are:
Wednesday: 8 a.m., two people to bake sweet potatoes; 9 a.m.-noon, potato peelers; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., dishwashers, who will work in three, three-hour shifts.
Thursday : dishwashers all day; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., drivers to deliver meals; noon-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-3 p.m., food line servers, food line walkers, food runners; 3 p.m., cleanup crew
To volunteer, call 308-233-7774. For more information, see the KACC/Thanksgiving Facebook page.
For the last 35 years, hundreds of volunteers have helped cook and serve the dinner, but this year’s slimmed-down event won’t require that many, since the public won’t eat inside the hall.
Last year, the dinner was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it will be takeout or delivery only because the committee decided that allowing hundreds of people into Old Town Hall to work elbow-to-elbow and eat shoulder-to-shoulder is too risky.
“There were too many unknowns,” said BamBe Currie, co-chair of the dinner with her husband Marc.
A volunteer sign-up sheet has been posted on the KACC Facebook page for two weeks, but volunteers are needed. Due to COVID, volunteers must register in advance. No walk-in volunteers will be accepted Thanksgiving morning.
As usual, the menu will include turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, biscuits and more, but no desserts are being accepted from the public this year. The dinner is free, but donations are appreciated.