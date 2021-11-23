 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Help still needed for Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thanksgiving community dinner Thursday
0 Comments
top story

Help still needed for Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thanksgiving community dinner Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The turkey is purchased. Now all that’s needed are more volunteers.

The Kearney Area Concerned Citizens still is seeking volunteers to help put on its Thanksgiving community dinner 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

Since the event is takeout and delivery only, fewer volunteers are needed than in previous years, but the need is critical. As of Monday, still needed are:

Wednesday: 8 a.m., two people to bake sweet potatoes; 9 a.m.-noon, potato peelers; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., dishwashers, who will work in three, three-hour shifts.

Thursday : dishwashers all day; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., drivers to deliver meals; noon-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-3 p.m., food line servers, food line walkers, food runners; 3 p.m., cleanup crew

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To volunteer, call 308-233-7774. For more information, see the KACC/Thanksgiving Facebook page.

For the last 35 years, hundreds of volunteers have helped cook and serve the dinner, but this year’s slimmed-down event won’t require that many, since the public won’t eat inside the hall.

Last year, the dinner was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it will be takeout or delivery only because the committee decided that allowing hundreds of people into Old Town Hall to work elbow-to-elbow and eat shoulder-to-shoulder is too risky.

“There were too many unknowns,” said BamBe Currie, co-chair of the dinner with her husband Marc.

A volunteer sign-up sheet has been posted on the KACC Facebook page for two weeks, but volunteers are needed. Due to COVID, volunteers must register in advance. No walk-in volunteers will be accepted Thanksgiving morning.

As usual, the menu will include turkey, potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn, biscuits and more, but no desserts are being accepted from the public this year. The dinner is free, but donations are appreciated.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

How to pick up a turkey dinner

Pick up dinners 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

  • To get a drive-thru dinner, drive through the designated area in the front of the building
  • To pick up a dinner, park on the east side of Central Ave between 19th Street and South Railroad Street. Bring your own box. Step inside the hall to have your box filled. Masks are required.
  • To have a meal delivered, call 308-237-4255 Wednesday or Thursday only. Leave a message.
  • Volunteers who are delivering meals must bring their own cooler. They can pick up orders on the south side of the hall.
  • To volunteer, call 308-233-7774

All meals are free, but donations are appreciated.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

EU to stop using animals in research

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News