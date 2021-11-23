Help still needed for Kearney Area Concerned Citizens Thanksgiving community dinner Thursday

KEARNEY — The turkey is purchased. Now all that’s needed are more volunteers.

The Kearney Area Concerned Citizens still is seeking volunteers to help put on its Thanksgiving community dinner 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at Old Town Hall at 1900 Central Ave.

Since the event is takeout and delivery only, fewer volunteers are needed than in previous years, but the need is critical. As of Monday, still needed are:

Wednesday: 8 a.m., two people to bake sweet potatoes; 9 a.m.-noon, potato peelers; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., dishwashers, who will work in three, three-hour shifts.

Thursday : dishwashers all day; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., drivers to deliver meals; noon-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-3 p.m., food line servers, food line walkers, food runners; 3 p.m., cleanup crew

To volunteer, call 308-233-7774. For more information, see the KACC/Thanksgiving Facebook page.

For the last 35 years, hundreds of volunteers have helped cook and serve the dinner, but this year’s slimmed-down event won’t require that many, since the public won’t eat inside the hall.