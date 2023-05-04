KEARNEY — Volunteers are invited to assist with the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive starting at 9 a.m. May 13.

The biggest one-day food drive in the country, it is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

At least 15 to 20 volunteers are needed, according to Daryl Kozel, a retired postal carrier in Kearney who is leading the effort.

Volunteers should arrive at 8:30 a.m. at the Kearney post office at 2401 E Ave. Donuts and juice will be served.

Volunteers will work in teams of at least two, with at least one driver and one runner. Teams will get maps and assigned routes and head out to pick up bags of food and nonperishables at homes throughout the city.

The public has been asked to set bags close to their mailboxes no later than 9 a.m. May 13.

The volunteers will pick up the bags and take them to the Salvation Army at 1719 Central Ave. Their time commitment will be about two hours.

Volunteers are also needed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, where they will divide the food for disbursement to five nonprofits: the Jubilee Center, the Salvation Army, the Family Tabernacle Church, the food pantry at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the First United Methodist Church, which oversees the East Lawn Food Pantry.

“Last year it worked like a charm. We put pallets of food together. We had 3,500 pounds of food," Kozel said.

He expects each nonprofit to receive about 700 pounds of food this year. People can also drop off items at the post office the morning of May 13. An area will be set aside there for that purpose.

Nonperishables include peanut butter, soups, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, spaghetti and foods with protein such as tuna.

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive has been held every spring since 1991 except for 2020 and 2021, when it paused for COVID-19.

In its 30 years, the drive has collected more than 75 million pounds of food nationwide, Kozel said. It is the biggest effort of its kind in the country.

"Years ago, we’d get between 8,000 and 10,000 pounds in Kearney. Now we get a little over 3,000,” Kozel said.

He said families, Scout troops, church youth groups, students at high schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, individuals, civic groups, service clubs, veterans groups and others are all welcome to participate.

To volunteer, call the Kearney post office at 308-234-2051, or simply show up. For more information, call Kozel at 308-238-8999.