Help for Kearney-area seniors who face food insecurity

KEARNEY — People age 60 and older who face food insecurity can find help from the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

This program provides food and bimonthly clinics for seniors who meet income eligibility criteria.

Program participants receive a bimonthly food package of milk and non-fat dry milk, canned fruits and vegetables, bottled juices, cereals, rice, spaghetti, macaroni, canned meat, peanut butter, dry beans, and reduced fat cheese, all from the USDA.

They will receive nutrition education materials and referrals to other local agencies.

According to Feeding America, 7% more people experienced food insecurity from 2019-20 within the partnership’s 27-counties in south-central Nebraska.

To request an appointment to participate in the program, call 308-865-5683, ext. 2.