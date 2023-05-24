KEARNEY — The public is invited to help raise the parade of flags and small flags on veterans’ graves at Kearney Cemetery beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The cemetery is located at 4400 I Avenue.

Volunteers are needed again at 4 p.m. Monday to remove the flags. The project each day will take roughly an hour.

Memorial Day services are set for 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery, weather permitting. If it rains, another site will be chosen, but as of late Tuesday, that site had not been determined, according to Kearney Cemetery Superintendent Steve Baye.

The public should listen for radio announcements and other methods of communication if that happens, he said.