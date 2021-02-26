Help children: CASA training starts in April

KEARNEY — Training for CASA volunteers will begin in April.
Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers are trained citizens who are appointed by a judge to speak for the safety and well-being of abused and neglected children.
They gather information about the child(ren), report and make recommendations to the judges regarding a child’s wants and needs, and monitors the child until he or she has a safe, permanent home.
The 30-hour training covers a curriculum, which was established by the national CASA, including speakers, videos, hands-on case training and mock cases.
CASA needs more volunteers in Buffalo and Kearney counties.
Call the Kearney/Buffalo County CASA office at 308-865-5675, ext. 117, or email Margot at casa@mnca.net.