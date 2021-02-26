 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Help children: CASA training starts in April
top story

Help children: CASA training starts in April

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Training for CASA volunteers will begin in April.

Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers are trained citizens who are appointed by a judge to speak for the safety and well-being of abused and neglected children.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They gather information about the child(ren), report and make recommendations to the judges regarding a child’s wants and needs, and monitors the child until he or she has a safe, permanent home.

The 30-hour training covers a curriculum, which was established by the national CASA, including speakers, videos, hands-on case training and mock cases.

CASA needs more volunteers in Buffalo and Kearney counties.

Call the Kearney/Buffalo County CASA office at 308-865-5675, ext. 117, or email Margot at casa@mnca.net.

CASA

CASA logo

 Courtesy

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. expects 1.1M J&J vaccines in next 3 weeks

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News