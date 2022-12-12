Help abused children this holiday season by attending the Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus concert

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus will have a Christmas concert to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates.

It will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Fine Arts recital hall.

The program will include Christmas music by choruses, quartets and vocal and instrumental ensembles along with soloists, duets and audience participation.

Admission is a donation to CASA. CASA volunteers provide a voice for abused and neglected children.

In 2021, the chorus donated $798 to CASA from its Christmas concert.